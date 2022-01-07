ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

Marathon County snowmobile trails open this weekend

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pRSy5_0dfSpAT400

Wausau Pilot & Review

Portions of two snowmobile trail zones in Marathon County will open at noon on Friday, with additional trails to open Saturday morning, according to a Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry news release issued today.

Snowmobile trails within Zones 1 & 2 will open at noon on Friday with some closures. Intersection 256 north to intersection 257 will be closed. The Mountain

Bay trail through Weston and trail access to the Shell gas station south of Hwy. 29 is permitted. All trails south of Weston Ave are closed.

Trails allowing winter ATV use in these zones will tentatively open at noon on Monday, Jan. 17.

Snowmobile trails within Zones 4, 5 and 6 will open at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 with

closures. Several clubs will have various trails within these zones closed. Riders arerequired to be observant of these signs and stay off closed trails.

Trails allowing winter ATV use in these zones will tentatively open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Zone 3 will remain closed until further notice.

Riders can expect early season conditions and should use caution as trail conditions warrant. Please stay on designated trails and follow all trail closed signs. Riding on a closed trail is trespassing and can result in a permanently closed trail.

Winter ATV Use:

  • Winter ATV use is not allowed when the air temperature is above 28 degrees or for any reason that excess trail damage may occur from ATV use.
  • UTV’s are NOT allowed on Marathon County snowmobile trails at any time.
  • Please review the Marathon County Snowmobile trail map for approved winter ATV use.
  • For trail updates and closures please see the Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry website or call the Marathon County Trails hotline at 715-261-1550 option 6.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Wausau apartments damaged in overnight fire

Multiple tenants were displaced early Tuesday in a blaze that damaged a Wausau apartment complex. Crews were called just after midnight to the Grand Avenue Luxury Apartments, 2335 Grand Ave., for a report of a structure fire. The apartment complex, built in 2007, includes a group of two-story structures with a total of 96 units. Initial scanner reports suggest the blaze began on a porch in a unit on the first floor, toward the back of one of the buildings.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

UWSP community COVID-19 testing resumes in Wausau

WAUSAU – Community COVID-19 testing through the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Wausau has resumed as part of the university’s ongoing efforts to protect the community, students and employees during the outbreak of the fast-spreading Omicron variant. Appointments are required for these free rapid-results antigen tests at www.wihealthconnect.com....
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wind chill advisory issued again for Wausau

Bitterly cold conditions are continuing in Wausau and throughout central Wisconsin, prompting the National Weather Service to once again issue a wind chill advisory for the area. The advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. Monday until 9 a.m. Tuesday for portions of central, north central and northeast Wisconsin. Expect...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marathon County, WI
City
Winter, WI
City
Marathon, WI
Wausau, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Marathon County, WI
Government
City
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

BREAKING: Medical helicopter paged to northwoods snowmobile crash

A medical helicopter was paged Sunday to a snowmobile crash near Boulder Junction that left one person injured. The crash was called in just before 10 a.m. paging rescue crews to a trail north of Dairymens Road in Boulder Junction. That location is near the Dairymen’s Country Club, on Big Crooked Lake, and the Dairymen’s Wolf Lodge, on Wolf Lake.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

23-year-old man dead in Langlade Co. snowmobile crash

One person is dead after a snowmobile crash early Saturday in Langalade County, officials confirmed. Dispatchers received a call just before 2 a.m. Saturday requesting Antigo emergency crews meet a private vehicle en route from the crash scene to Aspirus Langlade Hospital. CPR was being performed while the patient was being transported in the private vehicle, which did meet up with an ambulance en route to the hospital.
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowmobile#Trail#Temperature#Recreation And Forestry#Zones 1 2#Shell#Hwy#Winter Atv#Utv
WausauPilot

Community COVID-19 test dates announced for Wausau, Abbotsford

Due to an increase in demand for COVID-19 testing, Community COVID-19 Testing sites are being expanded in Marathon County, according to local health officials. Free COVID-19 testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, from 9 1.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24 at East Gate Hall in Marathon Park, 801 Garfield Ave., Wausau. Walk-in appointments are available or register at http://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Overnight fire destroys building on Grand Ave. in Schofield

A building that housed a mortgage company and titling business is a total loss following a fire that broke out late Saturday in Schofield. The blaze was reported just after 11 p.m. Saturday at 1030 Grand Ave., a building that historically housed several restaurants – including Mr. Steak and Two Guys from Italy – before being converted into office space.
SCHOFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Wind chill advisory issued for Wausau, Marathon County

A wind chill has been issued for Wausau and Marathon County in advance of subzero temperatures in the forecast. According to the National Weather Service, expect wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero in portions of central and north central Wisconsin. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, officials said.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

2021 in review on next ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – Although 2021 is finally behind us, it was a year that forever changed the fabric of our lives. There is no simple way to sum up the past 12 months, but at 10 a.m. today, Jan. 7, Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert will take a look back at the fascinating people, places, politics and conversations that made 2021 a year to remember.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for Jan. 6, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy