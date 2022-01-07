ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get A Free Game With God Of War Or Monster Hunter Rise On PC

By Gabe Gurwin
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article2018's God of War sort-of-reboot is releasing for PC on January 12, and storefront Fanatical is making the deal a little bit sweeter with a preorder discount as well as a free game. If you...

www.gamespot.com

gamepressure.com

The Witcher 3 Revival on Steam Thanks to Netflix Show

The premiere of Season 2 of Netflix's The Witcher encouraged players to return to CD Projekt RED's trilogy. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt saw the biggest increase in popularity in the bunch. The second season of Netflix's The Witcher debuted on December 17 and while it didn't appeal to all...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

New Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Info Releasing Spring 2022

Yesterday, the official Monster Hunter Twitter account announced that new information regarding the upcoming Sunbreak expansion for Monster Hunter Rise will be releasing in Spring 2022. No specific date was given, but fans certainly have enough to be hyped for. You can view the tweet announcing this upcoming information below:
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

God Of War On PC Will Support NVIDIA Reflex

God Of War will come to PC in just over a week, bringing the Sony Santa Monica classic to millions of new players around the world. Today, GPU manufacturer NVIDIA revealed some of their new GPU’s, along with some other announcements. One of which being that God Of War...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Capcom Discusses DLC for Resident Evil Village and Monster Hunter Rise in 2022

Capcom mentioned upcoming DLC for Monster Hunter Rise and Resident Evil Village in its New Year Greeting 2022 for Famitsu. It also announced that 2022 is the 35th anniversary of the Street Fighter and Mega Man series. However, Capcom did not specify if it will have any commemorative events or merchandise for this milestone. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Sony confirms accessibility options for ‘God Of War’ PC release

Sony has confirmed the accessibility options for the PC release of God Of War, with Sony Santa Monica (SMS) calling it “a step forward.”. Ahead of God Of War’s release on January 14, developers have confirmed the game will now feature Auto Sprint, Auto Sprint Delay, Always on Reticle, and Full Keyboard/Mouse remapping.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Monster Hunter Rise Great Sword Combos, Builds and Tips

In this Monster Hunter Rise Great Sword Guide, we will be covering The Great Sword, one of the many new weapons in Monster Hunter Rise. We will be looking at its stats and attack combos so you can have a definite idea if this sword is suitable for you or not.
VIDEO GAMES
eteknix.com

More God of War PC Gameplay Shown at CES 2022

It’s not much, but a new 35-second video of God of War has been shown at CES 2022 by Nvidia. Now, we’ve seen the game running before, we knew it was coming, and hell, I’ve even completed it on PlayStation ages ago. However, that doesn’t detract from the fact this game is looking better than ever.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

When does God of War release on PC?

Santa Monica Studios' God of War heralded a return of PlayStation's most iconic warrior in 2018. Now, at long last, he's going to be arriving on your computer with God of War's native PC release. This is a huge moment for the series and a huge moment for PC players looking to experience this incredible adventure first-hand. Here's everything you need to know about when God of War is due to release on PC and what to expect...
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Gods Will Fall is free on PC

PC owners can grab a free copy of Gods Will Fall courtesy of the Epic Games Store. The game is set in a world where gods have ruled over humanity for millennia through cruelty and suffering. Every man, woman, and child must serve an oath of fealty, and those who do not are given a slow and merciless death. Follow a band of warriors who are on a mission to sever the gods’ grip on humanity by taking on the legions of enemies who dwell within each of the gods’ realms.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Is God of War Coming to Steam on PC?

God of War is coming to Steam on PC and here's what you need to know. God of War was released on PlayStation 4 in April 2018. Nineteen million copies were sold by August 2021 making it the best-selling PlayStation 4 game. Is God of War Coming to Steam on...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Genshin Impact: Where To Find The Key Sigils

Genshin Impact update 2.4 is live now, bringing a new Archon quest and a brand new area to explore, the Enkanomiya zone. The new zone is located underneath Watatsumi Island, but you will need to complete a new quest to unlock the area, "Still Water's Flow." In order to access the quest you will need to be Adventure Rank 30, and have completed the Archon quest "Chapter 2: Act 3: Omnipresence Over Mortals." Players will also need to have completed "The Moon-Bathed Deep" quest, which is also located on Watatsumi Island. "Still Water's Flow" requires finding two key sigils, which can be hard to find if you don't know where to look.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Monster Hunter Rise PC port trailer shows off its visual gains

In less than a week’s time, PC players will be able to get their hands on the highly anticipated adventure title Monster Hunter Rise. Publisher Capcom has released a new trailer for the incoming port, focusing on some of the PC-specific features that will have made the long-coming release worth the wait.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Battlefield 2042 Is Having A Free Weekend For Xbox Live Gold Members

For Xbox Live and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers looking for something new to play this weekend, Battlefield 2042 is now free to play. DICE's latest shooter leads the charge in Xbox's latest Free Play Days promotion, alongside indie tactics title Star Renegades. From now until 11:59 PM PST on...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Smite Reveals New Game Mode And Gods Are Coming In Season Nine

Smite season nine is here and with it comes several major updates and additions to the "Battleground of the Gods." Developer Hi Rez Studios elaborated on all these improvements add-ons earlier today during its Hi Rez Showcase, in which the studio outlined just some of what's coming to the free-to-play MOBA throughout 2022. Among the announcements made during the showcase were the Slash game mode--Smite's first new permanent mode in years--and a new deity for players to control: Shiva the Destroyer.
VIDEO GAMES

