Get A Free Game With God Of War Or Monster Hunter Rise On PC

Genshin Impact update 2.4 is live now, bringing a new Archon quest and a brand new area to explore, the Enkanomiya zone. The new zone is located underneath Watatsumi Island, but you will need to complete a new quest to unlock the area, "Still Water's Flow." In order to access the quest you will need to be Adventure Rank 30, and have completed the Archon quest "Chapter 2: Act 3: Omnipresence Over Mortals." Players will also need to have completed "The Moon-Bathed Deep" quest, which is also located on Watatsumi Island. "Still Water's Flow" requires finding two key sigils, which can be hard to find if you don't know where to look.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO