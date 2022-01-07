Nassau County Restaurant Cited For 'Fresh, Delicious' Options

A sushi and sashimi combo from Torigo Japanese Restaurant Photo Credit: Katherine C. / Yelp

A Japanese restaurant on Long Island has been lauded for its quality sushi and sashimi dishes and its use of fresh ingredients.

Torigo Japanese Restaurant is located at 196 Jericho Turnpike in Nassau County's Floral Park.

Owners recommended guests order the popular dishes such as Katsu-don, Katsu-Curry or Tonkotsu Ramen for lunch.

They also noted that the eatery's bento boxes are a favorite among customers for dinner.

The restaurant's menu features a wide variety of special rolls, including the "Las Vegas Heat Roll," which is a fried California roll topped with jalapeños and spicy mayonnaise.

Other special rolls include the "Amazing Tuna Roll" and the "Salmon Queen Roll."

"SO FRESH AND DELICIOUS," Pallabi M., of New York, New York, said in a Yelp review. "The sushi here is so good. They have so many options and the combinations work so well together. I honestly could probably eat sushi from almost everyday. Ive tried other options like the cod fish also. Also extremely fresh and cooked so well. Highly recommend the sushi and other food from here."

The restaurant also offers a wide selection of hot and cold sake.

Check out the full online menu on the restaurant's website.

