ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Nassau County Restaurant Cited For 'Fresh, Delicious' Options

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uvJ9M_0dfSoatx00
A sushi and sashimi combo from Torigo Japanese Restaurant Photo Credit: Katherine C. / Yelp

A Japanese restaurant on Long Island has been lauded for its quality sushi and sashimi dishes and its use of fresh ingredients.

Torigo Japanese Restaurant is located at 196 Jericho Turnpike in Nassau County's Floral Park.

Owners recommended guests order the popular dishes such as Katsu-don, Katsu-Curry or Tonkotsu Ramen for lunch.

They also noted that the eatery's bento boxes are a favorite among customers for dinner.

The restaurant's menu features a wide variety of special rolls, including the "Las Vegas Heat Roll," which is a fried California roll topped with jalapeños and spicy mayonnaise.

Other special rolls include the "Amazing Tuna Roll" and the "Salmon Queen Roll."

"SO FRESH AND DELICIOUS," Pallabi M., of New York, New York, said in a Yelp review. "The sushi here is so good. They have so many options and the combinations work so well together. I honestly could probably eat sushi from almost everyday. Ive tried other options like the cod fish also. Also extremely fresh and cooked so well. Highly recommend the sushi and other food from here."

The restaurant also offers a wide selection of hot and cold sake.

Check out the full online menu on the restaurant's website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Food & Drinks
State
California State
State
New York State
Nassau County, NY
Government
Nassau County, NY
Lifestyle
Daily Voice

Dr. Oz Visits Diner In Lehigh Valley

Television's Dr. Mehmet Oz stopped by a diner in the Lehigh Valley this week to film a commercial for his U.S. Senate campaign, WFMZ reports. The Cleveland, Ohio-born cardiothoracic surgeon shared photos on Facebook of himself meeting with supporters at the Trivet Diner in Allentown on Monday. Oz is running...
CLEVELAND, OH
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Fairfield County Testing Site Moved

A Fairfield County COVID-19 testing site has moved and will be offering tests on a first-come, first-serve basis. The City of Norwalk advises residents that starting on Wednesday, Jan. 12, COVID-19 testing will be relocated from Veteran’s Park to Shady Beach in Norwalk. Testing will continue to be available...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Sushi#So Fresh#Food Drink#Japanese
Daily Voice

Several Longtime Anchors, Reporters Out At News 12

Some familiar faces who have graced Long Island televisions and digital devices for years have signed off on News 12 for the final time. Four veteran News 12 Long Island anchors and reporters have exited the station amid a complete reorganization of its newsroom, owner Altice confirmed. Among the latest...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Voice

19-Year-Old NJ Wawa Worker Saves Customer's Life

A 19-year-old South Jersey Wawa employee is credited with saving the life of a customer having a medical episode. A routine day of making sandwiches on a 16-hour shift turned into a very memorable one for John Wallop. On Dec. 17, the high school senior was making sandwiches when he was flagged down by two strangers saying a woman was having a seizure in the bathroom at the Millville Wawa, 6abc reports.
HEALTH
Daily Voice

Cold Feet? Makeup Artist Charged With Fraud After Skipping Weddings In 5 States But Kept Funds

Imagine it's the day before your wedding. You've planned a beautiful event and you have your perfect hair and makeup look picked out to go with your dream dress-- you have even hired a special makeup and hair artist. Then you receive a message via social media saying that the makeup and hair artist is not coming, the service you have already been paid for will not be refunded, and when you go to respond you are "blocked."
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Stolen Autos Reported In Central Jersey: Developing

There were a couple of reports of stolen vehicles In Central Jersey. One came out of Middletown about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and involved a blue 2020 BMW, initial reports said. An unconfirmed report said that it was taken from an Acme lot on Newman Springs Road. The second report of...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney Tests Positive

Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney announced he's infected with the COVID-19 virus. The 55-year-old Democrat said he tested positive on Tuesday, Jan. 11, and is experiencing minor symptoms. Maloney represents New York's 18th congressional district, which includes Newburgh, Beacon, and Poughkeepsie, Putnam County, as well as parts of Northern Westchester. "While...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Serious Fire Reported In Central Jersey: Developing

There was a serious fire with a victim in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The fire occurred before 7:30 a;m. Tuesday on State Street in Perth Amboy, initial reports said. Three was a request for a medical helicopter to airlift at least one victim to an area...
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
Daily Voice

Here's What New Public Health Emergency Means For NJ Residents

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday reinstated a public health emergency amid the Omicron surge. Murphy began his announcement by explaining what the health emergency does not mean: Going backward. "This step does not mean any new restrictions," he said. "It simply allows [the] state government to continue to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
193K+
Followers
33K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy