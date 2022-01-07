From McDonald's to Greggs, here are some of the fast-food chains that you can get vegan food from in the UK this Veganuary

Jason Day’s restaurants were packed. But back in April, he saw trouble coming. “You could see the stress getting to some of the employees,” he says. Meanwhile, all over Nashville, help wanted banners fluttered over drive-throughs, touting signing bonuses and beefed-up pay not typically associated with fast-casual jobs. Nationwide, media reports were rife with stunts to lure in workers — a $10,000 hiring bonus for an assistant manager at a California Jersey Mike’s, free college tuition for Chipotle employees (even part-timers) after only four months on the job, massive “hiring parties” in Taco Bell parking lots.
