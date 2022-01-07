ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

From McDonald's to Greggs, here are some of the fast-food chains that you can get vegan food from in the UK this Veganuary

By Grace Dean
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AqEol_0dfSoZy600
Greggs has been selling its vegan sausage roll since January 2019. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
  • More and more fast-food chains in the UK are selling plant-based dishes, from burgers to pizzas.
  • This includes a lot of new product launches made this month for Veganuary.
  • Here are the vegan and plant-based items at some of the chains, including Greggs, Subway, and KFC.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Chains#Vegan#Uk#Fast Food#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Subway
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling 7 Pre-Made Winter Soups That Taste Like They Came Straight from a Restaurant

Where would we be without Costco? It’s hard to even imagine what life was like before we got a Costco membership, but it’s safe to say that we were eating way worse food. Life without the Costco bakery? Unimaginable, especially after trying their ham and cheese pastries. These days, we raid Costco every couple of weeks, so that when we get a craving we can reach into the fridge or pantry instead of ordering expensive takeout. Our latest Costco favorite? Prepared soups. These aren’t the canned condensed soups of your childhood, either – they’re so good, you could close your...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SheKnows

Costco Just Added a Savory Pastry to Its Bakery Section & It's a Total Dupe for This Starbucks Menu Item

Thanks to an abundance of Christmas Nespresso and Keurig gifting, it seems like lots of folks we know are staying in and making their own coffee at home most mornings this winter. But the appeal of a hot breakfast sandwich is tempting enough that sometimes, even after making coffee at home, we still slink out to Starbucks for a drive-thru breakfast. But it doesn’t have to be that way. That’s because Costco is selling a savory breakfast pastry that tastes just like Starbucks’ ham and cheese croissants, but you can buy four of them in a pack for just $7.99...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Best Store-Bought Ice Cream Brand, According To 28% Of People

There's never a bad (or wrong) time to dig into a pint of ice cream. Maybe you're celebrating your kid's birthday. Maybe you're comforting your best friend after a bad breakup. Maybe you're treating yourself after a tough week at work. Or maybe it's just a random Tuesday night and you're craving something sweet. Whatever the occasion, ice cream is always the answer, and everyone has their go-to flavor. According to a YouGov survey, the most popular ice cream flavors in the United States are (in order) chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, mint chocolate chip, and butter pecan.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
iheart.com

You Are Not Crazy! Fast Food Prices Are on the Rise

You’re not imagining things…getting your fast food fix is WAY more expensive today than it was two years ago. What gives? It’s supply chain issues – major price increases for meat, poultry, fish, and eggs as well as employee wages. In the chicken world, prices doubled...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Beyond Meat permanently added to Canadian Pizza Hut menus

Beyond Meat Inc. said Monday that it will become a permanent menu item at Pizza Hut locations across Canada. Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles will be included on Great Beyond Pizza, Beyond Italian Sausage Alfredo Loaded Flatbread and Beyond Creamy Alfredo. The companies conducted a test in Edmonton and Toronto last summer. Pizza Hut is part of the Yum Brands Inc. portfolio. The two companies introduced Beyond Fried Chicken at KFC locations across the U.S. on Monday, for a limited time and while supplies last. Beyond Meat stock has dropped 44.2% over the past year. Yum Brands shares are up 24.5%. And the S&P 500 index has gained 20.8% for the period.
FOOD & DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

16 Signs You’re Eating in a Bad Restaurant

Now that restaurants across the country are open again, we can talk about a typical restaurant experience. There are three main facets to it: Ambiance, meaning the overall feeling of the place. This is shaped by numerous elements, including interior design, seating comfort, lighting, sound level, and even sometimes the nature of the clientele. (A […]
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Veganuary: New plant-based food launches for 2022, from M&S, Burger King and more

In 2021, a record number of people signed up to take part in the Veganuary, a challenge that encourages meat-eaters to adopt a plant-based lifestyle throughout the month of January.Organisers suggested that the surge could have been due to larger numbers of people experimenting with animal-free diets during the coronavirus pandemic.And if you're planning to join the swathes of plant-based foodies for January 2022, you'll be pleased to know that it's now easier than ever to buy vegan-friendly foods. Even a few years ago consumers struggled to find alternatives such as soy milk in the supermarkets, but now retailers have...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SFGate

Fast Food Restaurant Owners Are Trying Crazy Stuff to Attract Workers. Here's What's Actually Working.

Jason Day’s restaurants were packed. But back in April, he saw trouble coming. “You could see the stress getting to some of the employees,” he says. Meanwhile, all over Nashville, help wanted banners fluttered over drive-throughs, touting signing bonuses and beefed-up pay not typically associated with fast-casual jobs. Nationwide, media reports were rife with stunts to lure in workers — a $10,000 hiring bonus for an assistant manager at a California Jersey Mike’s, free college tuition for Chipotle employees (even part-timers) after only four months on the job, massive “hiring parties” in Taco Bell parking lots.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Every Store, Supermarket, and Fast Food Chain Open on New Year's Day

While 2021 wasn't quite as tumultuous as the abhorred 2020, it's safe to assume we're all eager for a fresh start—even if that means another year of masks and social distancing. Whether you've reserved the first day of 2022 for hangover recovery (read: A horizontal Saturday with your fave takeout) or are planning to set those resolutions in motion ASAP with a 9 am pilates class, you'll want to first double-check what's actually open.
vegnews.com

Burger King Is First Fast-Food Chain in the UK to Launch Vegan Chicken Nuggets

On January 5, Burger King locations across the United Kingdom are launching vegan chicken nuggets. The new menu item is available in six-piece, nine-piece, or 20-piece boxes along with sweet chili dipping sauce. The vegan chicken nuggets were developed by Dutch brand The Vegetarian Butcher—which was acquired by multinational conglomerate...
RESTAURANTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

354K+
Followers
23K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy