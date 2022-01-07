ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The royal family appears to be on a charm offensive amid Prince Andrew's sexual-assault trial

By Samantha Grindell
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=040gs9_0dfSoVRC00
Prince Andrew has been accused of sexual assault.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images/Victoria Jones/Pool via AP/Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

  • Prince Andrew is in the midst of a sexual-assault lawsuit.
  • The royal family appears to be trying to distract from the Duke of York's trial with positive press.
  • But turning on the charm won't be enough if the prince is convicted.

To the untrained eye, it would seem like the royal family had a wholesome holiday season.

Prince William and Kate Middleton rang in the new year by sharing a glamorous photo from a movie premiere . Princess Eugenie released a never-before-seen photo of her son's Christening. The Duchess of Cambridge even charmed a crowd with a piano performance.

But amid the holiday cheer, Virginia Giuffre's sexual-assault lawsuit against Prince Andrew has continued to haunt the monarchy, with 2022 bringing renewed attention to the accusations.

As the Duke of York's sexual-assault trial looms, the royal family seems to be trying harder than ever to project a squeaky clean image.

The royal family is putting on a parade of positive press moments amid Prince Andrew's sexual-assault lawsuit

Virginia Giuffre sued Prince Andrew in August 2021 , accusing the royal of sexually assaulting her at Jeffrey Epstein's mansion in 2001 when she was 17.

Giuffre first accused Andrew of sexually abusing her as part of a defamation case she filed against Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015, in which she alleged the duo sex-trafficked her.

Andrew has made multiple attempts to block or delay the lawsuit with the help of a legal team the Queen is reportedly privately paying for , most recently claiming a 2009 settlement between Giuffre and Epstein protects him from litigation .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=338FHy_0dfSoVRC00
Virginia Giuffre sued Prince Andrew for sexually assaulting her.

Christopher Furlong - WPA Pool/Getty Images, Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Giuffre's lawsuit against the Duke of York has been under the spotlight especially since Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking on December 29, though legal experts say the verdict could be overturned .

As celebrity brand management expert Eric Schiffer told Insider, the case puts the royal family at risk because of Andrew's proximity to the crown.

"It tosses the royal family a bit of spray of the septic muck that Andrew is trying to escape himself," he said.

Rather than addressing the lawsuit, the royal family has gone on the charm offensive, appearing to remind the public of the good side of the monarchy.

Although the Queen canceled the royal family's Christmas trip in light of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, members of the royal family still made headlines over the last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RCfuB_0dfSoVRC00
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge coordinated with festive styles.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Queen recently gave Daniel Craig an honor never-before given to an actor, as he received the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George for his "services to film and theatre"; William and Middleton shared a holiday card with a rare picture from a private family vacation , releasing their Christmas photo to the media for the first time in years; Windsor Castle sent a letter to a 1-year-old who dressed up like the Queen ; and Prince Charles said he was "proud" of Prince Harry , despite rumors that the pair barely speak.

The historically stiff-lipped family seems to be using the same strategy it did after Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey , hoping a slew of positive press will distract from Andrew's ongoing legal battle.

During the interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that a senior member of the royal family made racist comments about their son Archie's skin tone . Markle also said Middleton made her cry during the week of her wedding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VlF2m_0dfSoVRC00
Oprah Winfrey spoke to Meghan and Harry in an explosive new interview.

Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images

The interview damaged the public's perception of the royal family , with some even going as far to question why the monarchy still exists .

The royal family — William and Middleton in particular — appeared to respond to the criticism by adapting their public relations strategy, attempting to become more relatable to the public.

If the case goes to trial, a relatable royal family won't be enough to make the public forget about the allegations against Andrew

Although the royal family has had many setbacks in recent years, they pale in comparison to the threat Giuffre's sexual-assault allegations against Andrew could have on the monarchy.

And as Schiffer told Insider, the monarchy's positive press plays wouldn't be enough to make the public forget a senior member of the royal family has been accused of sexual assault.

"This is a terrible association on what was a disgusting set of crimes. Andrew's proximity to it and involvement with Epstein eviscerates his trust with many of the people in Britain," Schiffer said.

Indeed, Prince Andrew is currently the least popular senior member of the royal family, according to YouGov .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ExGID_0dfSoVRC00
Prince Andrew in 2012.

AP/Sang Tan

If the lawsuit against Andrew does go to trial, Schiffer predicts the royal family will separate itself from the Duke of York, ceasing to protect the prince from public scrutiny as it has for years when it comes to his association with Epstein.

The royal family has already distanced itself from the prince since Giuffre's allegations became public in 2019, with Andrew stepping back from his royal duties after over a dozen charities, universities, and businesses severed ties with him .

"You can't place him in official business of the family and have it damage the crown in a way that could be further blistering," Schiffer said. "They would be honoring the position that they have with the public, which is to maintain integrity and a moral compass."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

Royal Tantrums: Princess Charlotte, Prince George Gets Mad Whenever the Cambridges Do THIS Every Christmas

Every holiday, regardless of what part of the world, most families keep their long tradition of doing things on Christmas. The royal family isn't an exception as they tend to do things that make them happy as a family. However, when things get heated, Prince William previously revealed how two of his children throw tantrums; what could be the reason?
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Saint George
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Rolling Stone

Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Victim May Depose Meghan Markle in Prince Andrew Lawsuit

The lawyer for the alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim suing Prince Andrew said they may depose Meghan Markle if the lawsuit goes to trial. In August, Virginia Guiffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, a longtime friend of Epstein, for alleged sexual assault when she was 17. Giuffre’s suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Prince Andrew’s legal team has a Jan. 4 motion to dismiss the lawsuit; if that is unsuccessful and the suit goes to trial, Guiffre’s lawyer David Boies told the Daily Beast that they might call Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to the stand because of the “important knowledge”...
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Meghan Markle Posed Just Like Princess Diana In Her First Photo With Daughter Lilibet

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to share their very first photo of daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana with the world, they did it on their own terms. The couple wore jeans, along with 2-year-old son Archie, and made the photo about their love for each other as a family. Much as Prince Harry’s own mother Princess Diana always tried to keep things focused on her children. Which is why Meghan’s pose with Lilibet in their first Christmas card as a family of four was so especially poignant. It looked just like a photo of Princess Diana smiling up at her own baby boy decades earlier. The pose of a mother who loves her baby.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Family#Ap#Getty Images Giuffre
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle's 'mask slipped' to show 'hostile behaviour' in an unearthed 2016 interview promoting Suits before she met Prince Harry, body language expert claims

A body language expert has claimed the Duchess of Sussex displayed 'hostile behaviour' in an interview promoting Suits before she met Prince Harry. In the unearthed clip, Meghan Markle, 40, who is currently living in her $14 million California mansion having stepped back from royal duty, can be seen chatting with host Ruben Jay in 2016 ahead of a mid-season premiere of the programme.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Likely To Become King After Queen Elizabeth Did This To Prince William? Sussex Family's Christmas Card Release Questioned

Searches for "Prince Harry King" reportedly surged after Queen Elizabeth did this to Prince William. Prince Harry continues to make headlines despite his graceful exit, alongside wife Meghan Markle, in January 2020. It was claimed that the Duke of Sussex has a rift with his brother, Prince William, and the other members of the royal family.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals
enstarz.com

Kate Middleton Pregnant with Baby No. 4? Duchess To Reportedly Announce Pregnancy SOON

Kate Middleton reportedly started preparing for the coming of her fourth child with Prince William, a new report claimed. In the past years, royal astrologers constantly predicted that Meghan Markle and Kate would give birth to more royals soon. This year, the Duchess of Sussex already welcomed her second and youngest child with Prince Harry, Lilibet Diana.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Sarah Ferguson Knows What Princess Diana Would Say About Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Sarah, Duchess of York, is pretty sure she knows how her late friend Princess Diana would feel about the lives Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living now. The former Sarah Ferguson shared her thoughts on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ― Diana’s son and daughter-in-law ― during an appearance on the Italian talk show “Porta a Porta” last week.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew are living out their 'own fairy tale'

Sarah Ferguson says she and Prince Andrew are still living their "own fairy tale" as their share a love which is "very different from what normal people have". The Duke and Duchess of York married in July 1986 before separating in March 1992 and eventually divorcing in April 1996, but although they have not been husband and wife for 25 years, Sarah insists they still have a special bond and love one another a lot.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Freezes Princes Charles, Harry Due To Their Scandals But Rewards Favorite Son Prince Andrew?

Queen Elizabeth allegedly created decrees that would freeze out Prince Charles, Camilla, and Harry. Queen Elizabeth reportedly has a special relationship with her third child, Prince Andrew. When the latter was born, the queen was more prepared to become a mom because she was much older compared to when she had Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Therefore, she was more involved in Prince Andrew’s life compared to the latter’s older siblings.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton's Cheeky Daughter Made First Curtsy To The Queen On Christmas Day

Princess Charlotte impressed many when she did her first curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Charlotte impressed many when she did her first curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II. It happened when she joined her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton' in her debut in the royal family's traditional Christmas morning service. She was only 4 years old at the time.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Kate Middleton Is Reportedly "Really Upset" Over Her Falling Out with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from their roles as senior members of the royal family, it's reportedly caused a rift between the Sussexes and their siblings, Prince William and Kate Middleton. According to new reports, new responsibilities for the Cambridges came with Harry and Meghan's departure and although Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles have stepped up to take some of the royal duties away, Kate has been overwhelmed by the situation.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

249K+
Followers
20K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy