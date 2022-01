The pace of S&P 500 year-over-year earnings and sales growth has decelerated from the second quarter’s eye-popping levels, which benefitted from easy comparisons with Covid-ravaged 2020 and vigorous economic growth. While the earnings growth rate has slowed, earnings are still expected to grow at over 21% year-over-year. The impact of supply chain disruptions and any color about the timing of normalization will be significant for forecasts. Lastly, the effect of higher costs and the ability to pass on higher prices to protect profit margins will be closely scrutinized. For the quarter, robust economic growth and consumer demand should allow most companies to overcome the cost pressures and outperform earnings expectations. While it will be necessary for earnings to beat expectations, forward guidance will be essential with the continuing worries about cost pressures and earnings growth rates becoming more normalized in 2022.

