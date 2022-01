Yesterday, the cryptocurrency total market cap was on the cusp of falling below $2 trillion for the first time since September. It has gained over 4% in the last 24 hours to stave off that fate, led by Ethereum (up 8%), Solana (8%), and Binance Coin and Polkadot (both up 11%). Other coins in the top 10 are also pulling their weight, with Bitcoin (4%), Cardano (7%), XRP (6%), and Terra (10%) all registering gains.

