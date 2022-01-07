ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

'A new normal': International markets cope with the effects of supply chain issues

By Mikaela Schlueter
sunnysidesun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMahinga Tubirori buys most products for his store through an African wholesaler in Chicago. But even ordering from a domestic location has proved difficult for the Columbia store owner as products still need to ship from Africa. “They say, ‘It’s going to take one month, two months, three months,’...

www.sunnysidesun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

ICR Day One: Supply Chain Issues and MA

Fashion retailers talked how they tackled supply chain disruptions and discussed how they think about mergers and acquisitions. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Small Businesses Impacted by Global Supply Chain Issues

Global supply chain issues are leaving many small business owners with little choice but to increase prices. In fact, 10% of small business owners surveyed had increased their prices by 10%, with one-quarter having raised prices by 5% or more, according to a skynova report. What’s more is, most small...
SMALL BUSINESS
tkmagazine.com

Understanding and Coping with the Supply Chain Crisis

The year 2021 was supposed to be a brighter year for businesses in the U.S. after many troubles in the preceding year due to COVID-19. However, fast forward to the end of 2021, the economy was not as good as predicted. As reported, the U.S. saw the highest inflation in the last 30 years. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, wholesale prices rose 8.6%, and consumer prices grew 6.2% in October compared to 2020. Moreover, the U.S. experienced widespread shortages too. As a result, Black Friday sales last November were much calmer than those in the past. All of these were driven by one factor: the supply chain crisis.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Supply chain issues will continue well into 2022—with a twist

Everything was about shortages in 2021. COVID vaccine shortages at the start of the year were replaced by fears that we would struggle to buy turkeys, toys, or electronic gizmos to put under the Christmas tree. For most of the year, supermarket shelves, car showrooms, and even gas stations were emptier than usual. Some shortages were resolved quickly, others linger. So, are we facing another year of shortages, or will the supply chain crisis abate in 2022?
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Ross
hawaiitelegraph.com

Supply-chain issues, inflation, and job loss impacting food supplies

Supply-chain issues, inflation, and job loss during the pandemic have put many families' food security at risk. In New Hampshire, food insecurity remains higher than pre-pandemic levels, and recent census surveys show 7% of households are considered food insecure, and the number jumps to 8% for households with children. Jessica...
BUSINESS
WTOV 9

Grocery stores still feel effects of nationwide supply chain problems

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Grocery stores across the Ohio Valley, have seen a shortage in supplies, including the three generation family owned Neely's Grocery in Wheeling, where they have had a shortage in some of their food products. "It's been absolutely wild," said Maria Miller, soon to be owner...
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#International Markets#Food Security#International Shipping#Columbia#1004 Old#Covid#Africans#A Y Global Market#Business Loop
Western Iowa Today

Meat Supply Chain Issues Explained

(NAFB) The meat supply chain gained the attention of the White House recently with the announcement of $1 billion to improve capacity for independent processors. But how did the supply chain get here? Lee Schulz, an associate professor and extension livestock economist from Iowa State University says the issue goes beyond the pandemic.
AGRICULTURE
hoiabc.com

Supply chain issues spill over into new year as COVID cases surges

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A shortage of just about everything sums up the supply chain issues in 2021, and while most businesses have been able to get more stock on the shelves, they still have a long way to go. At Haddad’s West Peoria Market, general manager Christopher...
PEORIA, IL
FOX2Now

Supply chain issue impacting baby products

ST. LOUIS – The coronavirus pandemic brought a boom in the baby population, but there’s a shortage in the products needed to care for them. A New York Times report said the pandemic is causing supply chain delays for things like car seats, cribs, and strollers. One online marketplace says long delays are coming from Asia and Peru.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
marketplace.org

New York Fed index looks at pandemic’s effect on the global supply chain

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York came out with a new measure for global supply chain disruptions Tuesday, aptly named the global supply chain pressure index. It’s a barometer that takes into account cross-country transportation costs and production pressures on an international scale. Unsurprisingly, it shows that supply chain pressures are at historic highs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
freightwaves.com

New Year, same supply chain mess

The past year will be remembered for a red-hot economy but supply chain bottlenecks that cost sellers an opportunity to gain market share and grow revenues. For brands selling direct to businesses (B2B) or consumers (B2C), 2022 can’t be another lost opportunity. Unfortunately, some things are out of their control — COVID-19, port backups, a lack of warehouse capacity and last-mile delivery driver shortages, to name a few. But with a little foresight, they can accomplish some mitigation to make 2022 their most successful year to date.
ECONOMY
Middletown Press

5 Ways of Effectively Navigating Supply Chain Disruptions

In the 1990s and early 2000s — and most notably since China’s accession to the World Trade Organization on December 11, 2001 — a significant number of companies globalized sourcing and production to reduce costs. In most cases, this meant relying heavily on China, India and other overseas suppliers. According to the Brookings Institution, this move exposed U.S. companies to an increasing number and variety of risks, including geopolitical unrest, labor disputes, extreme weather events and cyber attacks. In addition, the recent global health crisis uncovered additional vulnerabilities in the supply chain, chiefly those caused by reliance on a single country or supplier. In fact, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce notes that many manufacturers are now acknowledging that they cannot and should not rely on a single source for any critical need.
ECONOMY
wbrc.com

Supply chain issues limiting liquor availability and sales

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest days of the year for liquor stores, but many of them don’t have your favorite liquor in stock. Many in the business are frustrated because supply chain issues are beginning to limit sales. “Absolutely we’re seeing...
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Despite supply chain issues, vinyl had another MONSTER year

When vinyl sales ticked back up in 2008, it was easy to look at this as an anomaly, a blip caused largely by the novelty of a new thing called Record Store Day. When the same thing happened in 2009 and 2010, critics dismissed the renewed interest in vinyl as a fad. But fads do not last 14 years.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy