1956 Chevy Bel Air ‘Lonnie’ Is A Custom Build

With tons of power, performance, and style, this beautiful classic is a masterful creation of modern engineering.

The mid-50s were a fabulous time for the classic Chevrolet vehicles that we all know and loved because of the sweeping body lines and powerful V8s under the hood of these massive vehicles. One particular car that still lives on today as a top-rated vehicle of choice for many classic car enthusiasts is the Chevy Bel Air. This may seem like a bit of an obvious statement as these things can be found at nearly any drag strip, car show, or museum that deals in vintage vehicles. But, of course, the top dogs of the muscle car world are the dragsters, originals, and resto-mods because these types of cars show remarkable performance and style with the versatility and grace of an American classic. So what if you're looking to get your hands on one of these three classic icons.

This car is the perfect example of a fantastic restored vehicle with a 454 ci LSX V8 engine with an eight stack sticking up from the massive powerhouse. That powerhouse was built by the RaceKrafter team, which has an excellent reputation for creating some of the world's greatest muscle car resto-mods. Modern technology should add up to an output of over 620 horsepower, which is sent through a six-speed manual transmission. Controlling the car is a set of four-wheel disc brakes, making stopping a straightforward process. To put it simply, this car is very mechanically sound and features a ton of extraordinary attention to detail.

Coating the curvy exterior of this classic Chevy is a stunning Axalta Red Ice paint which is the perfect color scheme for this flamboyant vehicle. Most of the trim appears to be pretty stock, with some chrome work here and there to accent the previous paint job. The interior is also crafted with some bucket seats and a Bugatti steering wheel. For these reasons, this car has won several contests such as the Judge's Top Gun Award Chevy VetteFest 2015, Judge's Choice Award Best Restoration 1st Place Boca Raton 2015, Participant's Choice Valley Forge Harley-Davidson 2013. You have got to get your hands on this car if you are a classic car enthusiast with a passion for speed, and you had better hurry before someone else snatches this incredible opportunity.