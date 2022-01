Oregon Democrats are reviving a proposal to provide essential workers who stayed on the job through the pandemic with a one-time stimulus payment of up to $1,000. Workers in what the Occupational Safety and Health Administration classifies as medium- to very high-risk occupations would be eligible for the bonus if they worked an average of at least 20 hours per week in person from April to December 2020, made less than $22 an hour or $42,900 per year, and haven’t already received a bonus or hazard pay from the state for working during the pandemic.

OREGON STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO