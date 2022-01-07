Snow chances remain into the weekend

Cold and Dry for Now, Seasonable Highs to End a Relatively Quiet Week. High pressure will keep things sunny, dry, and cold through mid-week. Highs today will reach the mid-40s with just a light breeze out of the northeast. Overnight lows will once again tumble into the low 20s, but it will be warmer through the rest of the week. Sunny with seasonable highs in the low 50s Wednesday afternoon. High pressure will lose its grip on the region as it moves off the coast, allowing for a series of disturbances to glide into the area. The first will arrive Thursday. This will bring more clouds and slightly warmer temps to the region. However, outside a dusting of snow for the mountains Thursday night, the moisture is just not there for any beneficial precip outside the mountains.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO