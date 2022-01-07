Snow chances remain into the weekend

Weather Updates from TV6 Meteorologists Karl Bohnak and Jennifer Perez. Lake effect snow will continue in the north today. Then, a swath of light snow will move through tonight into tomorrow morning. Then, more...
It is looking like parts of North Carolina will see snow this coming weekend. Don't stock up on bread and milk just yet, though. Late Saturday through Sunday will be the time we need to watch closely. As is typical several days before a winter system in the Carolinas, there...
Cold and Dry for Now, Seasonable Highs to End a Relatively Quiet Week. High pressure will keep things sunny, dry, and cold through mid-week. Highs today will reach the mid-40s with just a light breeze out of the northeast. Overnight lows will once again tumble into the low 20s, but it will be warmer through the rest of the week. Sunny with seasonable highs in the low 50s Wednesday afternoon. High pressure will lose its grip on the region as it moves off the coast, allowing for a series of disturbances to glide into the area. The first will arrive Thursday. This will bring more clouds and slightly warmer temps to the region. However, outside a dusting of snow for the mountains Thursday night, the moisture is just not there for any beneficial precip outside the mountains.
Dry weather will stick with us through the end of the work week. Only a small chance for a few flurries or sprinkles across the mountains very early Friday morning. Otherwise, quiet and slightly warmer through Friday. All eyes on this weekend’s system, which the models for late day Saturday...
(WGHP) — Winter weather is on the way to the Piedmont Triad. FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing says we will have to pay close attention to our weekend forecast. There’s a chance a system moving across the southeast could bring snow to the Piedmont Triad since highs will be in the 30s. Precipitation may start as a […]
(WOWK) — A one-day warmup is in the forecast for Wednesday before a small chance of snow late Thursday. Winds could reach gust speeds of 20 miles per hour on Wednesday. Very quickly we see temperatures heading colder with a chance of rain changing into snow on Thursday evening and night. Snow amounts will be […]
After three to six inches on the ground for a few days last week, our next chance for snow could come this weekend. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Nashville are calling for rain and snow showers beginning on Friday night, and ending later on Saturday. It's still too...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Today: Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 43F. Winds WNW...
Weather Updates from TV6 Meteorologists Karl Bohnak and Jennifer Perez. The week ahead is looking to be moderate and calm throughout as today we’ll see somewhat warmer temps compared to yesterday. Temperatures will be more seasonal for Wednesday and the rest of the week. Snow chances are looking to be mostly isolated chances rather than a system moving into the region. Best snow chances will be for the evening hours of Wednesday into Thursday and some parts of Friday into Saturday.
A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 1/10: Winter bites down a bit harder with morning wind chills in the single digits and teens. Today: Sunny, breezy, very cold. Highs: 25-31. Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows: 15-23. Tomorrow: Mostly to...
Weather Updates from TV6 Meteorologists Karl Bohnak and Jennifer Perez. Lake effect snow continues over the northwest wind belts of the Upper Peninsula Monday night, with heavy bands concentrated in the eastern counties. An additional 2″ or more snowfall expected -- view NWS alerts in effect HERE. The combination of gusty winds and fine, powdery snow can lead to patchy blowing and/or drifting snow and poor road visibility.
Above average temperatures will trend through the rest of the week. With the warmer temperatures comes a few chances for snow. Today, high temperatures rise into the low to mid 30's across the southern valley and mid to upper 20's in the northern valley. Despite warmer temps and sunshine, it will still feel a little chillier with winds turning west and northwest through the day 10-25 mph and gusty at times. This will cause the wind chills to fall into the teens to low 20's. Tonight temps stay relatively mild, with lows in the teens. Wednesday will bring slightly cooler temps in the low 20's, lighter winds, and partly sunny skies. There is a slight chance of some light snow flurries or some light freezing drizzle overnight towards sunrise Thursday morning.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - We finally got a break from the cold today as highs rebounded into the 40s for parts of the area. These numbers were about 5-7 degrees above average for most of us. Tonight will still be cold, but it won’t be quite as cold...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures made it back into the 30s for our Tuesday due to a breeze out of the south. We are going to continue our warmup going into our Wednesday before snow chances arrive. Tuesday night: We will flip the script on the bitter cold by transitioning...
Bitter cold temps are ahead for tonight, ahead of a warm-up through Friday. Then we'll be monitoring a system that could bring accumulating snow and a wintry mix to the area this weekend. Tonight lows will drop to 24 in the Upstate and 19 for the mountains. Wednesday will be...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Consider it a January thaw if you like as temperatures remain above normal through the middle of the week. Highs will be near 60 for Wednesday and Thursday, which is about 15 degrees above average. The wind will not be as strong Wednesday and should be...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The mild air is back! Highs climb into the lower 30s for the next two days. Southern Wisconsin remains under NW flow aloft - meaning that quick flurries are possible thru the mid-week timeframe. A deck of clouds were seen moving through Wisconsin in association with...
Items at your local hardware store could help stretch heating dollars. Hundreds of properties found to have damage after Pike County flooding. Hundreds of properties found to have damage after Pike County flooding. Mayor Goodwin plans new public safety center. What test is best at detecting Omicron?. Annual West Virginia...
Could Alabama have to deal with more snow? It’s possible, according to forecasters. The National Weather Service will be closely watching the weekend, when snow or a wintry mix of precipitation will be possible for part of Alabama. And accumulations aren’t being ruled out at this point. It...
Comments / 0