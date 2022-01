I attended Portland Trail Blazer games for 22 years, but I won’t go anymore because I no longer feel safe in the area at night. Like many other fans, I took public transit to get to the Moda Center because it’s convenient and I don’t have to park. After the Jan. 5 game, I was waiting for the next MAX train to Milwaukie. On the platform, a woman who appeared to be homeless started wielding a long, metal pole at someone else. I left the scene and got an expensive Lyft ride out of the area.

