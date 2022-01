EUGENE — Oregon is in the top 20 of numerous early top 25 rankings for the 2022 season. The Ducks, who finished the 2021 season No. 22 in the AP and No. 21 in the coaches polls, are ranked No. 9 by the Sporting News, No. 12 by ESPN, No. 16 by Action Network and The Athletic, No. 18 by CBSSports.com and No. 20 by Sports Illustrated.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO