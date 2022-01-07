Lake Effect Snow

Monday started the workweek with 15 million people under wind chill alerts stretching from the northern Plains and Upper Midwest into the interior Northeast and New England. Wind chills across the Upper Midwest were forecast to be as cold as 45 below zero and wind chills across the Northeast and New England as cold as 35 below zero.
UNDATED -- Tuesday will feel almost tropical with high temperatures in the low 30s. A wide area will be affected by accumulating snow beginning Thursday night and lingering through most of Friday. The track of the storm and the amount of snow will be refined over the coming days. So...
ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday starts off very cold once again, thanks to a Canadian airmass in play. The air is bone-dry, so make sure to drink plenty of water and bring the moisturizer/lip balm if need be. Despite sunshine, high temperatures will only reach the 35-41° range Tuesday afternoon....
It's a good bet that a plowable snowfall will happen somewhere in Minnesota on Friday, but where exactly it happens will depend on an evolving storm track. "A wide area will be affected by accumulating snow beginning Thursday night and lingering through most of Friday. The track of the storm and amount of snow will be refined over the coming days," says the National Weather Service.
