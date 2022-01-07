ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Misdemeanor misconduct charge dropped against Cuomo

By Giuliana Bruno, Johan Sheridan
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gJdGX_0dfSm1DT00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) — Andrew Cuomo , the former governor of New York who resigned in August 2021 rather than face potential impeachment hearings, had a virtual court date at Albany City Court on Friday. He made the brief appearance alongside attorney Rita Glavin through a Zoom window.

READ MORE || Albany County DA will not prosecute criminal complaint against Cuomo

The Democratic ex-governor was due to answer to a misdemeanor criminal charge in court over an allegation that he fondled an aide. But Albany County District Attorney David Soares asked the judge earlier this week to dismiss the criminal complaint filed by Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple in October.

Though audio issues made it difficult for all parties to hear one another, prosecutors did not fight the defendant’s motion to dismiss the charge.

Cuomo due in court virtually after DA drops fondling case

Soares said Tuesday he couldn’t prove the case. “While we found the complainant in this case cooperative and credible, after review of all the available evidence, we have concluded that we cannot meet our burden at trial,” read a statement from Soares, who added that he was “deeply troubled.”

Stick with NEWS10 all day for the latest analysis from Giuliana Bruno as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Bello vetoes redistricting bill, proposes ‘independent’ commission to reassess plan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Monday he vetoed the redistricting plan previously put forth by the Republican-led county legislature. According to county officials, Bello introduced legislation to create an “independent redistricting commission that puts the public interest ahead of party politics.” “The Republican Majority’s redistricting process last year was deeply […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
Albany County, NY
Government
News 8 WROC

Concerns surface over quality of KN95 masks sent by New York state to Monroe County for distribution

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are concerns about the quality from KN95 masks that were sent from New York state to be distributed locally, according to Monroe County officials. Monroe County officials addressed the concerns Tuesday, saying the masks that were provided from the state “may not provide KN95 level protection,” but residents are still […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Soares
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Albany City Court#Albany County Da#Democratic#Rochesterfirst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News 8 WROC

Oneida County to hold free COVID testing at Harts Hill Inn

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County will hold free drive-thru COVID testing on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the Harts Hill Inn on Clinton Street in Whitesboro. The testing is scheduled for 12:00PM until 5:00PM on Wednesday. The county will also be conducting tests at its drive-thru site at Griffiss Airport in Rome on Wednesday […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy