What’s hot on the web this morning

National Tire Shortage

There is now a national tire shortage impacting local area businesses.

In Lansing, body shops are facing these issues, especially as the demand for snow tires this winter season has skyrocketed.

According to David Hay, the President of Hay Tires Pros, the shortage is a combination of pandemic disruptions within the rubber sector and a rise in demand from China.

Hay says the the shortage is causing major stress to the auto industry.

Pandemic Babies Show Development Delays

New research from StudyFinds.org shows babies born during the first year of the pandemic are displaying less social and motor skills.

Researchers from Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center are noticing this in babies regardless of if their mother had COVID-19 or not.

The findings come from a review of 255 babies born in the New York area between March and December of 2020.

The infants scored lower on social and motor development tests in comparison to babies born before the beginning of the pandemic.

Study Authors hypothesize that maternal stress due to lockdowns, constantly worrying over work and health issues may be the cause.

Bed Bath and Beyond to Close 40 Stores

37 Bed Bath and Beyond locations are preparing to shut their doors forever. These stores are a part of the previously announced plans to close 200 stores over two years ago.

According to Bed Bath and Beyond’s CEO Mark Tritton, the pandemic caused a loss of sales due to store closures.

Currently, 170 stores have closed and according to Bed Bath and Beyond, many of the upcoming locations closing plan to do so by the end of February.

You can see the full list of locations closing their doors here .

