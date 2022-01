Although we might only be at the dawn of the A.I. revolution, a world without A.I. around us is already unthinkable. This was not the case forty years ago; at that moment, barely anyone knew the term. During the last few decades, A.I. has gone through immense growth. The world champions of chess and Go don’t stand a chance against computers, cars can drive themselves, and some claim the Turing test has been passed. While some professionals fear their profession will become extinct, others are seemingly far from being replaced by A.I.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO