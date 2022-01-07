Authorities detain another top-flight tennis player over visa issues ahead of Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has won in his attempt to overturn the decision which would have prevented him from taking part in the upcoming Australian Open. In a story which has dominated sports news for the last week, the men’s world No 1 tennis player was refused an entry visa to Australia. However, in the Federal Circuit Court of Australia, Judge Anthony Kelly reversed the decision and sanctioned that Djokovic should be released from detention. Since Thursday, the Serb had been in detention in Melbourne but thanks to Kelly’s decision he has now been allowed to leave the quarantine hotel he...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO