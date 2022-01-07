ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Dwayne Johnson Just Gave a Huge Update About the Future of XFL

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDwayne "The Rock" Johnson has an important update for sports fans about the future of the XFL. According to Johnson's latest update on Instagram, his rebooted XFL league will be ready for first kick-off in approximately a year, meaning early January 2023. Johnson has had to promote the launch of the...

comicbook.com

Outsider.com

Dwayne Johnson Reflects on His Regrets from 2021

2021 has nearly come and gone. As a result, everyone — including the one and only Dwayne Johnson — is looking back on the year. “I worked hard, had some luck on my side and was able to accomplish a few things in 2021,” Johnson told CNN Entertainment on Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
Empire

Dwayne Johnson Says There Is 'No Chance' He Will Return To The Fast Franchise

Back in November, Vin Diesel offered up what looked like an olive branch on Instagram asking Dwayne Johnson to return to the Fast & Furious franchise, but actually read more like a passive aggressive demand. Now Johnson has replied in the form of an interview with CNN, firmly stating that there's "no chance" he'll be back.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Report: How Triple H Responded to Latest WWE Releases

WWE released a number of wrestlers and Performance Center employees this past Wednesday, most notably William Regal, Samoa Joe and Road Dogg. The initial report regarding why WWE made the releases came from Fightful Select, stating that the firings were mostly targeted at people hired by or heavily supported by Triple H and that their departures were part of the company's plans to overhaul WWE's developmental system. "The Game," still recovering from the serious cardiac event he had last September, hasn't commented on these releases but Wade Keller of PWTorch reported this week that he was "bummed out" by the situation.
WWE
ComicBook

MLW Lawsuit Against WWE Alleges Stephanie McMahon Interfered With Tubi Deal

Earlier today MLW revealed that it has filed an antitrust lawsuit against WWE, and in that initial release MLW's lawsuit alleges that WWE interfered and pressured third parties to abandon contracts and abandon relationships with MLW, including a streaming deal with Tubi. MLW says that deal would have been a huge deal for the company, and the lawsuit alleges that the person that contacted a Tubi executive about that deal was WWE's Stephanie McMahon. The lawsuit alleges that McMahon called a Tubi executive once WWE got word of the upcoming deal and asked that they deny MLW a time slot, and then later pressured the Tubi executive and Fox executives to stop the agreement altogether.
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: WWE Might Have Turned Seth Rollins Babyface for His Royal Rumble Match With Roman Reigns

WWE closed out this week's Friday Night SmackDown with the surprise that Seth Rollins will be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 29. The move blindsided fans for a number of reasons — Rollins is still on the Raw roster, WWE likes to avoid the heel vs. heel matchups whenever possible and the company dodged having the two clash while they were both on the Blue Brand from February to October of last year. But based on what happened once the cameras stopped rolling, it looks like "The Visionary" might be flipping back into a babyface in the very near future.
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: Roman Reigns Breaks Character at WWE Live Event in Boston

Roman Reigns tends to stay in his "Head of the Table" persona whether he's on TV or conducting interviews, but "The Tribal Chief" decided to drop character just for a minute at the latest WWE Live Supershow event at Boston's TD Garden on Sunday night. After The Bloodline took down Big E and The Viking Raiders in a six-man tag team match, Reigns grabbed the microphone and addressed the audience in attendance, saying, "I'd like to take this time to thank you guys for coming out. We all know what's going globally with this pandemic. I just want you all to stay safe. I want you to protect yourselves, that we can see you all next time. Also, goodnight and thank you."
WWE
ComicBook

The Latest Hulk Hogan Health Update Has Some Good News

Hulk Hogan's health was a topic of growing concern late last year when Ric Flair gave an update on his podcast claiming the WWE Hall of Famer was dealing with some serious issues. "The Nature Boy" said back in November, "He's having some really bad health issues but he keeps up with me. We support each other, good and bad. When I was in the hospital he flew up that day like everybody else that came up to see me...Hulk was gracious, Jimmy Hart was great. I don't remember seeing them because I was in a coma but they made the effort to go. Those are the kind of things that mean a lot."
WWE
ComicBook

Eddie Kingston Thinks Chris Jericho is Holding Two AEW Stars Back

Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho have been butting heads on AEW TV for a while now It all started in late November when Jericho chased off 2.0 and Daniel Garcia while the three were attacking Kingston. "The Mad King" then repeatedly said he didn't want the help from "Le Champion," and has since been teaming with The Inner Circle's Santana & Ortiz to take the three heels down, all while keeping Jericho at arm's length. Kingston appeared on the latest episode of the Battleground Podcast and had some explosive words for Jericho, saying that if it wasn't for him, Santana & Ortiz would already be AEW World Tag Team Champions.
WWE
ComicBook

Rumor Killer Regarding AJ Styles' Future With WWE

AJ Styles was on the losing end of a quick match with Omos on last week's Monday Night Raw and now finds himself pulling double-duty between the Red Brand and NXT while in a program with Grayson Waller. There was some speculation that Styles might be on his way out of the company, which was recently shot down by Dave Meltzer via Wrestling Observer Radio. He said, "He just signed, I don't know if it's a 3 or a 5 [year deal]. It wasn't that long ago when he signed it. He's not going anywhere. He had the chance to go if he wanted to but he was not interested. There were certainly overtures made for him and they were good money overtures but he's in his mind, I think he's a lifer there. Whether that's the right or wrong call, I couldn't tell you."
WWE
ComicBook

Agents of SHIELD Fans Rally To Save The Show

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. fans want to save the show and are making their presence felt on Twitter. Seeing the renaissance of older characters being brought into the fold through Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, people have started a hashtag surrounding the ABC series. This is nothing new for the SHIELD fandom who battled for respect in the latter part of its run. However, recent events have to make the fans feel a little better about their prospects. Who among us thought we would see Charlie Cox grave a Marvel production again? Probably, only the most ardent believers. But, here we sit in the year 2022 with dozens of reports about his involvement going forward. It's a wild time to be a fan of comic book movies and shows. So, why not try and get one of your favorites back on the board with a social media push.
TV SERIES

