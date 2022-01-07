Dwayne Johnson Just Gave a Huge Update About the Future of XFL

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. fans want to save the show and are making their presence felt on Twitter. Seeing the renaissance of older characters being brought into the fold through Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, people have started a hashtag surrounding the ABC series. This is nothing new for the SHIELD fandom who battled for respect in the latter part of its run. However, recent events have to make the fans feel a little better about their prospects. Who among us thought we would see Charlie Cox grave a Marvel production again? Probably, only the most ardent believers. But, here we sit in the year 2022 with dozens of reports about his involvement going forward. It's a wild time to be a fan of comic book movies and shows. So, why not try and get one of your favorites back on the board with a social media push.
