Dwayne Johnson Just Gave a Huge Update About the Future of XFL

AJ Styles was on the losing end of a quick match with Omos on last week's Monday Night Raw and now finds himself pulling double-duty between the Red Brand and NXT while in a program with Grayson Waller. There was some speculation that Styles might be on his way out of the company, which was recently shot down by Dave Meltzer via Wrestling Observer Radio. He said, "He just signed, I don't know if it's a 3 or a 5 [year deal]. It wasn't that long ago when he signed it. He's not going anywhere. He had the chance to go if he wanted to but he was not interested. There were certainly overtures made for him and they were good money overtures but he's in his mind, I think he's a lifer there. Whether that's the right or wrong call, I couldn't tell you."

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO