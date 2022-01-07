ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Baldwinsville boys swimmers get win over Cicero-North Syracuse

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaIAQ_0dfSl0IX00

SYRACUSE – If nothing else, the Baldwinsville boys swim team could walk away from its 2021-22 season with the proud fact that it defeated both of its closest neighbors head-to-head.

Having ended a long drought against Liverpool on Dec. 7, the Bees met Cicero-North Syracuse exactly one month later and put together an 88-75 victory over the Northstars.

C-NS was having its home meets this winter at Nottingham High School, exactly where B’ville had competed on Dec. 28 in the Griffin Sprint Invitational and earned plenty of accolades.

Mikey White went 22.45 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle, a season-best time, and won that race before going to the 100 freestyle and, in 50.22 seconds, beating Oneida’s Andrew Hicks (51.13) by nearly a full second.

In the 25-yard freestyle, White was second in 10.64 seconds to Hicks’ 10.49. White, Ben Webster, Harrison Meyers and Matt Lange were second in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:35.81, just behind Fulton’s 1:35.67

Lange took fourth in the 50 backstroke in 28.91 seconds, edging Trevor Kantak (28.95) in fifth place. Keenan Smith took sixth place in the 50 breaststroke,in 32.91 seconds, while Kantak was seventh in the 50 butterfly in 26.53. Treygan St. John was eighth in the 100 butterfly and Lange ninth in the 100 individual medley.

Now, in the head-to-head meet with C-NS, the Bees didn’t have White in the lineup, but still utilized its depth to get away from the Northstars.

Meyers, in 2:15.33, beat the field in the 200 individual medley, While Jayden Miranda took the 500 freestyle in 5:56.47 and Keenan Smith went 1:13.37 to prevail in the 100 breaststroke, with Elijah Bettinger (1:16.15) third.

Lange, in 1:05.67, finished second in the 100 backstroke, with Miranda fourth and Brennan Gruppe third to go with his second in the 100 butterfly in 1:04.56, where St. John was third and Zach Ehrig fourth. Kantak took second in the 50 freestyle in 25.22 seconds, with Lucas Clay third and Alex Nicita fourth.

Pairing up in the 200 freestyle relay, Lange, Meyers, Kantak and Gruppe posted 1:40.87 to win that race as Miranda, Lange, Meyers and Nicita went 3:54.90 in the 400 freestyle relay.

After taking on Oswego early next week, B’ville is scheduled to return to Nottingham again next Friday for the Salt City Athletic Conference championships.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

East Syracuse Minoa girls volleyball goes 2-1, edges Oneida

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Like many other area high school teams, East Syracuse Minoa had to go on pause, its match against New Hartford on Dec. 22 postponed until the new year. At the time, the Spartans were 6-1, and the premature start to its holiday break created some concern about how the team would fare once the break was over.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oswego, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Baldwinsville, NY
North Syracuse, NY
Sports
Syracuse, NY
Sports
City
Oneida, NY
City
Webster, NY
City
Fulton, NY
Baldwinsville, NY
Sports
City
North Syracuse, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia boys indoor track takes fourth at Arcaro meet

SYRACUSE – Back from its holiday break, the Cazenovia boys indoor track and field team made a strong showing during the afternoon session of last Saturday’s John Arcaro Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena. Picking up 58 points, the Lakers were just 1.5 points behind third-place West Genesee (59.5) as Baldwinsville (98.5) and East Syracuse Minoa […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

West Genesee ice hockey extends win streak to eight

ONONDAGA COUNTY – A first full week of 2022 packed with area ice hockey action saw. dominate in its return to action, winning three games in four days by a combined 29-5 margin. The state Divison I no. 2-ranked Wildcats returned from a 20-day pause with last Tuesday’s 10-2...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Hicks
Person
Ben Webster
Eagle Newspapers

CBA/J-D ice hockey gets close win over Whitesboro

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Everything in area Division II ice hockey centers around whether anyone will ultimately be able to topple reigning state champion Skaneateles. Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt got close against the Lakers on Dec. 8, taking a narrow 2-1 defeat, and now the Brothers finds itself in second place in the league standings. That […]
Eagle Newspapers

Skaneateles girls hockey upended by Clinton again

SKANEATELES – For six games, the Skaneateles girls ice hockey team was close to unstoppable, defeating its opponents by a combined margin of 43-7. Yet the Lakers still had not faced Clinton, the reigning Section III and state champions against whom it had lost five consecutive games dating back to early 2020.
SKANEATELES, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backstroke#Liverpool#Bees#Cicero North Syracuse#Northstars#Nottingham High School
Eagle Newspapers

Skaneateles boys basketball edges Solvay, 54-50

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Active in tournament play during the holiday break, the Skaneateles and Solvay boys basketball teams would open 2022 against each other as some of its neighbors and rivals remained sidelined. The game last Tuesday proved a good one, too, as the Bearcats hung close all...
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia ice hockey sweeps Mohawk Valley, moves to 9-1

CENTRAL NEW YORK – A week into 2022, the Cazenovia ice hockey team was supposed to get a major test against the reigning Section III Division I champion. The Syracuse Cougars were set to make its way to the Morrisville State IcePlex last Friday night, but the game got postponed, leaving both sides to sit […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Hockey Bees wins Duke Schneider Tournament

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Eight consecutive victories, five of them shutouts, had helped the Baldwinsville ice hockey remain at no. 4 in the latest state Division I rankings. But an even bigger chance at glory loomed ahead for the Bees as it went to the Duke Schneider Memorial Tournament with a chance, if things broke right, at ending an epochal three-year unbeaten streak put together by the host Skaneateles Lakers.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Eagle Newspapers

Cicero-North Syracuse indoor track sweeps at Utica College

UTICA – To start its 2022 slate, each of the Cicero-North Syracuse indoor track and field teams traveled east to face Mohawk Valley Indoor Track Association competition in that group’s fourth meet of the winter. At Utica College’s Hutton Dome Friday night, both Northstars sides emerged victorious, the...
UTICA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy