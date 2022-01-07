ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

These Massachusetts Students Named Regeneron Semifinalists

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PWMAX_0dfSkuS500
Area residents have been named as semifinalists in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search. Photo Credit: Society for Science

Nearly a dozen high school students in Massachusetts were among the 300 that were chosen as semifinalists at this year’s prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search (STS).

This year, approximately 1,800 students entered the Regeneron STS, where they “submit original research in critically important scientific fields of study.” The organization said that the search is “unique among high school competitions in the US and globally, (as the) Regeneron STS focuses on identifying, inspiring, and engaging the nation's most promising young scientists.”

Judges narrowed the field to just 300, based on their research skills, commitment to education, innovative thinking, and prospects as a scientist.

The 10 students selected from Massachusetts received $2,000 both for themselves and as well as their schools. From the pool of semifinalists, 40 will be chosen as finalists and invited to Washington, D.C in March for their final judgment, where they will compete for more than $1.8 million in awards during a weeklong competition.

According to the judges, in 2017, Regeneron became only the third sponsor of the Science Talent Search, increasing the overall awards distribution to better reward the best and brightest young minds.

“Through its 10-year, $100 million commitment, Regeneron nearly doubled the overall award distribution to $3.1 million annually, increasing the top award to $250,000 and doubling the awards for the top 300 scholars and their schools to $2,000 each to inspire more young people to engage in science," officials said.

"Congratulations to this year's 300 Regeneron Science Talent Search scholars for their remarkable contributions and discoveries in the STEM field," Christina Chan, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and Citizenship at Regeneron said. "We are honored to celebrate this new generation of problem solvers who have demonstrated the depth of their innovative thinking, commitment to continuous learning, and ability to tackle global challenges in creative ways."

This year's local Regeneron scholar semifinalists and their research projects include these Massachusetts students:

  • Joshua Guo, Newton South High School (Middlesex County): "On the Gauss-Epple Homomorphism of the Braid Group Bn, and Generalizations to Artin Groups of Finite Type;"
  • Yanan Jiang, Milton Academy (Norfolk County): "Generalizing Ruth-Aaron Numbers;"
  • Frank Liu, Newton South High School: "Rapid Protein Mechanical Strength Prediction With an End-to-End Deep Learning Model;"
  • Francis Liu, Lexington High School (Middlesex County): "Evaluating Pitchers’ Abilities With Regard to Strength of Schedule Using a Universal Law;"
  • Waris Tuchinda, CATS Academy Boston: "Planar Heterojunction Perovskite Solar Cell With Graded Energy Band Architecture via Fast-Drying Spray Deposition;"
  • Zoe Xi, Boston University Academy: "Approximation Algorithms for Dynamic Time Warping on Run-Length Encoded Strings;"
  • Nathan Xiong, Phillips Academy (Essex County): "The Master Field and Free Brownian Motions;"
  • Ali Yang, Phillips Academy: "Multimodal Contrastive Learning Matches the Transcriptome With Pathological Diagnoses;"
  • William Yue, Phillips Academy: "Reconstructing Spider Trees from Traces Using Bivariate Littlewood Polynomials;"
  • Kevin Zhao, Wayland High School (Middlesex County): "More Than BERT: oLMpics on Diverse Language Models."

A complete list of winners can be found here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Maryland Rep. Ruppersberger Tests Positive For COVID-19

Maryland Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Tweet he posted today. He says he is quarantining at home with mild symptoms. "I tested positive for COVID-19 last night and am quarantining at home with mild symptoms. I am fully vaccinated and boosted. We all need to do what we can to protect our families, colleagues and healthcare heroes – please get your shots, limit gatherings and mask up," Rep. Ruppersberger wrote.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Middlesex County, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
County
Middlesex County, MA
City
Washington, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Fairfield County Testing Site Moved

A Fairfield County COVID-19 testing site has moved and will be offering tests on a first-come, first-serve basis. The City of Norwalk advises residents that starting on Wednesday, Jan. 12, COVID-19 testing will be relocated from Veteran’s Park to Shady Beach in Norwalk. Testing will continue to be available...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney Tests Positive

Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney announced he's infected with the COVID-19 virus. The 55-year-old Democrat said he tested positive on Tuesday, Jan. 11, and is experiencing minor symptoms. Maloney represents New York's 18th congressional district, which includes Newburgh, Beacon, and Poughkeepsie, Putnam County, as well as parts of Northern Westchester. "While...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Chan
Daily Voice

Slain Towson Student Was NJ Native Seeking Stardom

A 23-year-old Townson University student was shot and killed in an off-campus shooting overnight, school officials said. Ikemefuna Justin Eguh, an East Orange, New Jersey native, was found by police with a gunshot wound in the unit block of West Susquehanna Avenue around 2 a.m., authorities said. Known by his...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Daily Voice

Dr. Oz Visits Diner In Lehigh Valley

Television's Dr. Mehmet Oz stopped by a diner in the Lehigh Valley this week to film a commercial for his U.S. Senate campaign, WFMZ reports. The Cleveland, Ohio-born cardiothoracic surgeon shared photos on Facebook of himself meeting with supporters at the Trivet Diner in Allentown on Monday. Oz is running...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston University Academy#Milton Academy#Phillips Academy#Sts
Daily Voice

Here's What New Public Health Emergency Means For NJ Residents

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday reinstated a public health emergency amid the Omicron surge. Murphy began his announcement by explaining what the health emergency does not mean: Going backward. "This step does not mean any new restrictions," he said. "It simply allows [the] state government to continue to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

Medical Examiner Issues Ruling In Death Of 16-Year-Old Hockey Player

The death of a Connecticut high school hockey player after an on-ice collision has been ruled accidental. The state's chief medical examiner announced on Monday, Dec. 10 that Teddy Balkind, a 10th-grader at St. Luke’s School in New Canaan, who died on Thursday, Jan. 6, during a game died from an "incised wound of the neck," and the incident was officially ruled as accidental.
GREENWICH, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
Daily Voice

COVID-19: CDC Recommends Americans Avoid Travel To Canada

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised against travel to Canada due to the risk of COVID-19. The CDC added Canada to its list of countries that are considered "Very High" risk for COVID-19, the highest level of risk for COVID-19. According to The Hill, the update...
TRAVEL
Daily Voice

Several Longtime Anchors, Reporters Out At News 12

Some familiar faces who have graced Long Island televisions and digital devices for years have signed off on News 12 for the final time. Four veteran News 12 Long Island anchors and reporters have exited the station amid a complete reorganization of its newsroom, owner Altice confirmed. Among the latest...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Voice

UPitt Athlete Dies Days After Icy Crash (TRIBUTE)

A University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown soccer player has been identified as the victim who died days after a crash on a slick road in Franklin County.Samuel Benshoff, 19, of Waynesboro, was heading west on Washington Township Boulevard near Country Club Road when she crossed into the opposite lane…
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
193K+
Followers
33K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy