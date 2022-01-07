ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

Flathead Avalanche Center issues backcountry avalanche warning

By MTN News
A backcountry avalanche warning has been issued in Northwest Montana by the Flathead Avalanche Center.

There is a danger of "large and very large avalanches in the Whitefish, Swan and Flathead mountain ranges as well as in parts of Glacier National Park the warning states.

Recent snowfall has created "very dangerous" travel conditions in the backcountry and people are urged to avoid traveling on or below steep slopes.

The warning — which runs until 6 a.m. on Saturday — is in effect "on and below steep slopes at all elevations."

Additional information about the existing avalanche danger can be found here .

