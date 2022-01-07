ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresca with a kick: Coca-Cola launching alcoholic version of soft drink

By Brett Molina, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
Coca-Cola will start spiking Fresca in 2022. Karen Bleier, AFP via Getty Images

That Fresca will soon pack a punch.

Coca-Cola announced a partnership with Constellation Brands to launch an alcoholic version of the beverage called Fresca Mixed.

The boozy beverage is described as a "distinctive and intriguing brand that delivers consumers fuller-flavored, convenient, ready-to-drink cocktails using real spirits that are great tasting and high quality," said Constellation Brands in a statement.

The company said flavors will be inspired by fan recipes when it is expected to launch later this year.

“The Coca-Cola Company’s Fresca brand is not only trusted by consumers, but also directly delivers on consumer preferences for refreshment, flavor, and convenience – attributes that also play well within beverage alcohol and where we can leverage our expertise,” said Constellation president and CEO Bill Newlands in a statement.

Hard soft drinks are nothing new. Several beverage makers have released various brands of hard root beer, ginger ale and other drinks.

Last August, Pepsi and Boston Beer Co. the parent of Samuel Adams, announced the upcoming launch of a hard Mountain Dew seltzer , which is slated to release in early 2022.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fresca with a kick: Coca-Cola launching alcoholic version of soft drink

Comments / 33

eh no thanks
3d ago

Gross. Coke is grasping for money after their "how to be less white" classes. ..

Reply
18
MKG-NM-19
3d ago

My Coca-Cola boycott continues. I will probably be censored here.

Reply(2)
24
Shannon weedman
4d ago

people have mixed their own for years. so not necessary.

Reply(1)
17
#Alcoholic Drink#Soft Drinks#Coca Cola#Alcoholic Beverage#Food Drink#Constellation Brands#Taco Bell#Boston Beer Co
