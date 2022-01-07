Pedestrian struck, killed on Belair Road in Overlea

OVERLEA, MD—Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Overlea this week.

At 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, a vehicle struck a pedestrian along Belair Road near Taylor Avenue (21206).

At the time of the crash, the vehicle was traveling northbound on Belair Road. A preliminary investigation determined that the pedestrian, 34-year-old Byron Blowe, stepped into the northbound travel lane of Belair Road from a sidewalk near Taylor Avenue. He was then struck by the vehicle.

Blowe was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say Blowe was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash. The driver remained at the scene.

Authorities are working to determine all of the factors that contributed to this crash.

Photo by camilo jimenez on Unsplash

