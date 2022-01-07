ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overlea, MD

Pedestrian struck, killed on Belair Road in Overlea

By Chris Montcalmo
 4 days ago
OVERLEA, MD—Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Overlea this week.

At 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, a vehicle struck a pedestrian along Belair Road near Taylor Avenue (21206).

At the time of the crash, the vehicle was traveling northbound on Belair Road. A preliminary investigation determined that the pedestrian, 34-year-old Byron Blowe, stepped into the northbound travel lane of Belair Road from a sidewalk near Taylor Avenue.  He was then struck by the vehicle.

Blowe was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say Blowe was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash. The driver remained at the scene.

Authorities are working to determine all of the factors that contributed to this crash.

