Great Falls, MT

Free presentation of “The Story of Babar” in Great Falls

By Lindsey Stenger
 4 days ago
The History Museum in Great Falls will host a presentation of “The Story of Babar” featuring Melissa Smith on piano and David Saslav with props and narration.

The event is at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 8. The 30-minute program is free and open to the public.

A news release from The History Museum states:

If you’ve ever read any of Jean de Brunhoff’s children’s story “Babar,” you won’t want to miss this live reading with piano accompaniment! Bring your child and watch David Saslav act out the story with specially designed props while local Great Falls pianist Melissa Smith plays French composer Poulenc’s evocative score. Please join us for this 30 minute program. Free CDs will be available, benefitting the museum by donation from the artists.

The presentation is the latest installment of The History Museum's "Second Saturday" program. The Second Saturday program consists of readings from authors as well as speakers from across the state that focus on historical events, ranging from children’s toys to Montana brewing.

Kristi Scott of the Cascade County Historical Society explained, “Of course we want to bring in the youth, which is what we’re trying to do with this program. History has such a bad connotation of being old and outdated, but it’s really not and we want to get the message out there and show people what history really is all about.”

For more information, click here to visit the Museum website, or call 406-452-3462. The History Museum is at 422 2nd Street South.


Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

