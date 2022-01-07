ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form 497K ARTISAN PARTNERS FUNDS

 4 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Filed pursuant to Rule 497(k) ARTISAN PARTNERS FUNDS, INC. Artisan Global...

Form 497K VALUED ADVISERS TRUST

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Before you invest, you may want to review the Fund’s Prospectus and Statement of Additional Information (“SAI”), which contain more information about the Fund and its risks. You can find the Fund’s Prospectus, SAI and other information about the Fund online at https://longshortadvisors.com/lsofx/. You can also get this information at no cost by calling (877) 336-6763 or by sending an email request to Fulfillment@ultimusfundsolutions.com. The current Prospectus and SAI, dated September 28, 2021, are incorporated by reference into this Summary Prospectus.
MARKETS
Silverstein Capital Partners Closes on $2B Fund

Silverstein Capital Partners closed on a $2 billion fund committed by its two existing and three new global institutional investors⁠—the latest sign that the real estate market is flush with both debt and equity capital. Since its inception in 2018, SCP has committed $2 billion concentrated in construction...
MARKETS
iM Global Partner rebrands Luxembourg-based Oyster fund range

Asset management network iM Global Partner has renamed its Luxembourg-based Oyster fund range to iMGP Funds, as part of a global rebranding initiative. The iMGP range is a UCITS SICAV with multiple sub-funds, managed by iM Global Partner Asset Management, with the objective to appoint best-in-class fund managers to deliver strategies into 18 iMGP compartments currently delegated to 12 different asset managers.
MARKETS
Surefire Local Announces Funding Facility with Recurring Capital Partners

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNext Media, dba Surefire Local (www.surefirelocal.com), providing the industry's most powerful modern marketing intelligence platform built for local SMBs to generate revenue and profits efficiently and predictably, today announced a new partnership with Recurring Capital Partners. Recurring Capital Partners is an investment firm...
BUSINESS
Crossbeam Venture Partners Closes Crossbeam II Fund At $70 Million

Crossbeam Venture Partners recently announced the close of Crossbeam II, a $70 million venture fund with a focus on early-stage investments. These are the details. Crossbeam Venture Partners – a venture capital firm paving the way for new economies by investing across platform economies, fintech, novel asset classes, and new forms of media – recently announced the close of Crossbeam II, a $70 million venture fund with a focus on early-stage investments spanning from Pre-Seed through Series A. The investors include Eldridge, Carta, Moelis Asset Management, Group 1001, and Social Leverage.
MARKETS
Southwest Value Partners Fund XXII closes at $380m

Southwest Value Partners has closed its Southwest Value Partners Fund XXII with $380 million in capital commitments. The closed-end fund will invest in real estate in the United States. According to an SEC filing, 636 investors committed to the investment vehicle. An equity fundraising target was not disclosed. Based in...
MARKETS
CRIF Partners with Swoop Funding to Help Small Businesses Unlock Working Capital

Late last month, credit management solutions provider CRIF announced plans to team up with Swoop Funding, a business funding and savings platform. CRIF anticipates the partnership will help the U.K.’s community of 5.9 million SMEs access more funding and ultimately grow. Swoop will leverage CRIF’s Credit Passport business credit...
SMALL BUSINESS
Centerbridge Partners, WOJO Capital Partners forms RV and boat storage with Recreational Realty

Recreational Realty, an owner, operator and developer of specialized recreational vehicle and marine storage facilities, announced a joint venture with funds affiliated with Centerbridge Partners and entities affiliated with WOJO Capital Partners. “Over the past several years, we have seen a steadily increasing growth trend, accelerated by the COVID pandemic...
ECONOMY
Economy
Form 497K iShares, Inc.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. •  iShares MSCI Italy ETF | EWI |  NYSE ARCA. Before you invest, you may want to review the Fund’s prospectus, which contains more information about the...
STOCKS
Form 497J BARRETT OPPORTUNITY FUND

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Re: Barrett Opportunity Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) Pursuant to Rule 497(j) under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “1933 Act”), as amended, and pursuant to the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the regulations thereunder, the Fund, hereby certifies that the form of Prospectus and Statement of Additional Information that would have been filed under Rule 497(b) or (c) under the 1933 Act would not have differed from that contained in the most recent amendment for the Fund dated December 29, 2021, and filed electronically as Post-Effective Amendment No. 60 to the Fund’s Registration Statement on Form N-1A on December 17, 2021.
MARKETS
Form 4 nCino, Inc. For: Jan 07 Filed by: Insight Holdings Group, LLC

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) This Form 4 is the third of three Forms 4 filed relating to the same event. The Form 4 has been...
ECONOMY
Form 3 Oasis Midstream Partners For: Dec 29 Filed by: Oasis Petroleum North America LLC

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 1. This Form 3 is being jointly filed by Oasis Investment Holdings LLC ("OIH") and Oasis Petroleum North America LLC ("OPNA"). OPNA directly owns 12.7% of the outstanding membership interests in OIH and OMS Holdings LLC ("OMS Holdings") directly owns the remaining 87.3% of the outstanding membership interests in OIH and is the managing member of OIH. Oasis Petroleum LLC ("Oasis Petroleum") directly owns 100% of the outstanding membership interests in each of OMS Holdings and OPNA, and Oasis Petroleum Inc. ("OAS") directly owns 100% of the outstanding membership interests in Oasis Petroleum. Accordingly, OAS, Oasis Petroleum, OMS Holdings and OPNA may be deemed to be indirect beneficial owners of any securities held by OIH.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Form SC 13G VANGUARD SCOTTSDALE FUND Filed by: Global X Management CO LLC

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. INFORMATION STATEMENT TO BE INCLUDED IN STATEMENTS FILED PURSUANT TO RULES 13d-1 (b) (c) AND (d) AND AMENDMENTS THERETO FILED PURSUANT TO RULE 13d-2 (b) Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF.
ECONOMY
Form 24F-2NT BNY MELLON INDEX FUNDS, For: Oct 31

FORM 24F-2 Annual Notice of Securities Sold. Read instructions at end of Form before preparing Form. Please print or type. BNY Mellon Index Funds, Inc. (formerly, Dreyfus Index Funds, Inc.) 240 Greenwich Street. New York, NY 10286. 2.The name of each series or class of securities for which this Form...
MARKETS
EXCLUSIVE: Drake Real Estate Partners announces final close of DREP Fund IV

Drake Real Estate Partners, a real estate investment and asset manager targeting under-the-radar value-add investment opportunities, has announced the closing of its fourth flagship fund, Drake Real Estate Partners Fund IV (DREP Fund IV), with more than $410 million in commitments, exceeding its fundraising target of $350 million. The fundraise...
REAL ESTATE
Form 497K VanEck ETF Trust

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Principal U.S. Listing Exchange: NYSE Arca, Inc. Before you invest, you may want to review the Fund’s prospectus, which contains more information about the Fund and its risks. You can find the Fund’s prospectus and other information about the Fund online at https://www.vaneck.com/resources/documents/equity-etfs-literature/. You can also get this information at no cost by calling 800.826.2333, or by sending an email request to info@vaneck.com. The Fund’s prospectus and statement of additional information, both dated May 1, 2021, as may be supplemented from time to time, are incorporated by reference into this summary prospectus.
MARKETS
Jana Partners' fund gains 30% as bets such as Vonage, LabCorp pay off

BOSTON (Reuters) - Jana Partners LLC, the activist investor that successfully pushed for big changes including sales at portfolio companies, told investors that its JSI Benchmark A portfolio returned 30% after fees last year, two sources said on Monday. The gains were fueled by campaigns at Vonage Holdings Corp, which...
STOCKS
Halstatt Real Estate Partners opens its fourth real estate fund

Florida-based Halstatt Real Estate Partners has opened a new fund to investors, according to a recent filing with the SEC. Halstatt Real Estate Partners Fund IV will invest in office, hotel, industrial, retail and residential properties in the United States. Halstatt Real Estate Partners is a women-owned real estate private-equity...
RETAIL
Form 497J SSGA FUNDS

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Attention: Office of Filings, Information & Consumer Service. SSGA Funds (the “Trust”) File Nos.: 033-19229 and 811-05430. Dear Sir or Madam:. Pursuant to Rule 497(j) under the Securities Act of...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Form 497K TRUST FOR PROFESSIONAL

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Institutional Class (Symbol: PTIMX) Before you invest, you may want to review the Performance Trust Municipal Bond Fund’s (the “Municipal Bond Fund” or the “Fund”) statutory prospectus and statement of additional information, which contain more information about the Fund and its risks. The current statutory prospectus and statement of additional information dated December 29, 2021, are incorporated by reference into this summary prospectus. You can find the Fund’s statutory prospectus, statement of additional information, reports to shareholders and other information about the Fund online at http://ptiafunds.com/mutual-funds/ptimx.html. You can also get this information at no cost by calling 1-877-738-9095 or by sending an email request to info@PTAMfunds.com.
PERSONAL FINANCE

