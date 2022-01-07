Deadly crash involving stolen car in Hull, File picture, Hull Police

HULL, Mass. — Hull police say a man who was a passenger in a stolen vehicle died after a crash Thursday night, and the driver of that car is still on the run.

Police say a Hull officer spotted the vehicle shortly after getting a report of a car stolen from an autobody shop on Nantasket Avenue at 10:09 p.m.

Investigators say the driver of that stolen vehicle was heading in the opposite direction of that officer, who turned around to follow the car.

Police say the stolen car then crashed into a pole while turning from George Washington Boulevard onto Rockaway Avenue.

The passenger, whose identity was not released, suffered serious injuries and died on scene.

The driver of the car took off on foot after the crash and has not been found.

It’s unclear how long the officer was following the vehicle, or at what speeds, before the crash.

Investigators say the officer involved was not injured, but was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. The officer has been placed on paid leave. Police say that is standard procedure, while the incident is investigated.

The investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Massachusetts State Police. The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

