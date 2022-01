As you prepare for Outlander season 6 on Starz in early March, isn’t it nice to hear from the cast and get some insight on the story to come?. Today, we’re happy to present something more from Richard Rankin and his character of Roger, especially since it feels like a powerful story is ahead for him. In the video below, you can see the actor do his part in order to explain what transpired on this past season of the show, especially in terms of he and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) deciding to remain at Fraser’s Ridge in the past. It is so much more of a home than either one of them first realized, and settling in now could enable both of them to have a far greater sense of stability and comfort.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO