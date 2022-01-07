Fairhill House Fire Sends Man To Hospital, Fire Crews Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 40-year-old man is in the hospital after a house fire early Friday morning, according to Philadelphia fire officials. This happened in the 2400 block of North Orkney Street in the Fairhill neighborhood.

According to the fire department, crews arrived around 3:16 a.m. to heavy smoke. Crews rescued the 40-year-old, who is being treated for smoke inhalation.

He is currently in stable condition.

The fire is still under investigation.