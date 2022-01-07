#BettyWhiteChallenge takes social media by storm, encourages people to donate to animal shelters
FOX21 — A new challenge has popped up on social media in honor of beloved late actress Betty White and her love for animals.
White, who passed away at age 99 just weeks before her 100th birthday, was not only known for her acting career, but also her dedication to animal advocacy.Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dead at 99
Now, in honor of her upcoming birthday on Jan. 17, fans across the world plan to donate $5 to animal shelters of their choice. The trend has been dubbed as the “BettyWhiteChallenge.”
According to Bloomberg , White served as a board member of the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association and trustee of the Morris Animal Foundation since the '70s.
