#BettyWhiteChallenge takes social media by storm, encourages people to donate to animal shelters

By Paige Weeks
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

FOX21 — A new challenge has popped up on social media in honor of beloved late actress Betty White and her love for animals.

White, who passed away at age 99 just weeks before her 100th birthday, was not only known for her acting career, but also her dedication to animal advocacy.

Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dead at 99
Comedic actress and animal advocate Betty White poses with canine star Uggie on the red carpet at her Friars Club Roast in New York City, sponsored by Instinct(R) natural pet food. According to Uggie’s trainer Omar von Muller (pictured right), “Uggie eats Instinct Raw every day.” (Photo: Business Wire)

Now, in honor of her upcoming birthday on Jan. 17, fans across the world plan to donate $5 to animal shelters of their choice. The trend has been dubbed as the “BettyWhiteChallenge.”

According to Bloomberg , White served as a board member of the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association and trustee of the Morris Animal Foundation since the ’70s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

KOLR10 News

