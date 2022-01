Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage will host its annual Battle of New Orleans Commemoration from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 with Secretary of State of Tennessee Tre Hargett lined up as the keynote speaker. The event pays tribute to the American victory during the War of 1812, also known as the battle that propelled General Andrew Jackson to national fame. Grounds Passes to the site will be free to the public with a wreath-laying ceremony at 11 a.m.

