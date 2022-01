COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the coronavirus pandemic enters its third year, Ohio’s foodbanks are in a perilous state, an official who helps run them said Wednesday. The centers have gotten through the crisis with special relief funds and help from the National Guard. But as happened repeatedly through the pandemic, foodbanks are facing increasing strains as temporary relief is poised to expire, said Lisa Hamler-Fugitt, executive director of the Ohio Association of Foodbanks.

OHIO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO