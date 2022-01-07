A guide to Pittsburgh: Check out what Lawrenceville has to offer

One look at the Doughboy statue and it’s clear you’re in Lawrenceville.

The larger-than-life-size bronze statue of a World War I soldier stands at the entrance to the Pittsburgh neighborhood at Butler Street and Penn Avenue.

Over the past 15 years, Lawrenceville has experienced a fascinating resurgence and become a city destination.

Located minutes from Downtown, Lawrenceville has been evolving with new businesses to complement the many stores and shops that have been staples and are part of its rich history.

Lauren Connelly is executive director for the Lawrenceville Corp., which she said serves as a catalyst and conduit for responsible growth and reinvestment in the Lawrenceville community.

“We support and curate a business district that is neighborhood-serving and that is also a neighborhood that attracts many visitors,” Connelly said.

The Tribune-Review took a stroll through Lawrenceville and compiled some of its interesting landmarks, eateries, shops and amenities.

What we found was there are too many to include them all. So, we’ve provided a sampling.

A foundation of the area is UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, which moved into a new building in 2009 on Penn Avenue.

Most people are familiar with Butler Street, “the spine of the main corridor of the neighborhood,” Connelly said.

From Butler Street, Lawrenceville can be divided into the lower, central and upper.

“Lawrenceville has really has been brought back to life and is the first neighborhood to be revitalized in the city,” said Abi Gildea, business district manager for Lawrenceville Corp., who lives in Etna. “We have both new businesses and long-standing businesses, and a lot of women-owned businesses. It’s kind of a melting pot.”

Here is what we found:

Landmarks

Doughboy Statue: The symbol of Lawrenceville was originally built to honor those of the Sixth Ward who served in the Great War, it has been re-purposed to include a Sixth Ward honor roll for World War II and a bronze plaque for the Korean and Vietnam conflicts.

UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh: Founded in 1890, the hospital recorded 11,022 inpatient stays and 109,915 Emergency Room and UPMC Children’s Express Care visits in 2020. It moved into its new 10-acre home on Penn Avenue in May of 2009.

Arsenal Park: On July 4, 1907, 11 acres of the former Allegheny Arsenal were dedicated as Arsenal Park. A couple of the buildings, including the old powder magazine, a compartment for the storage of ammunition and explosives, were remolded for use by the public.

The old stone wall surrounding the park dates back to the Allegheny Arsenal. The park was the site of an accidental explosion at the Arsenal, which killed 78 workers, making it the worst civilian disaster of the Civil War. There is a nine-inch Shell Gun that dates back to 1855. A dedication of a Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Fountain was attended by newly-inaugurated President William Howard Taft. The park, located on 39th Street, is the site for the Tuesday Farmers Market from mid-May into December.

The Riverfront: Lawrenceville is located along the Allegheny River. There is a trail that continues to expand. More and more residents are taking advantage of being so close to the river, Connelly said, especially since the pandemic had people looking for ways to do something outdoors while still being safe.

Allegheny Cemetery: As early as 1834, an attempt was made by Dr. J. Ramsey Speer, Stephen Colwell and John Chislett Sr. to establish a rural cemetery at 4734 Butler St. The entire lot, containing 11 acres, was offered for $5,000.

Food & drink

Poulet Bleu: (3517 Butler St.) The French bistro has a farmhouse feel and serves roast duck, filet mignon, French onion soup and creme brulee.

Senti: (3473 Butler St.) The Italian restaurant menu includes roasted scallops with cocoa butter, mushrooms and fried burrata.

Engine House Wines: (3337 Penn Ave.) Choose wines from growers in California, Chile and South Africa. The wine is aged in a combination of French, American and Hungarian oak barrels.

Eleventh Hour Brewing Co.: (3711 Charlotte St.) Beers include a merge of a Kölsch and a Belgian wit beer, an American Pale Ale that’s aged with more than 150 lbs of jalapenos in the fermenter. TripleJack is triple dry-hopped with an intricate blend of New Zealand Kohatu, Mosaic and Simcoe hops. The list goes on.

The Abbey on Butler Street: (4635 Butler St.) A former funeral home, the Abbey has a décor of exposed brick walls and wooden ceiling beams. It offers large outdoor seating spaces. It’s a combination coffeehouse, bar and a bistro.

La Gourmandine: (4605 Butler St.) Fresh French pastries from macarons to lemon tarts as well as homemade breads and sandwiches are on the menu here.

Morcilla: (3519 Butler St. ) Morcilla brings Spanish cuisine, a family-style menu that focuses on traditional snacks and charcuterie, and features craft cocktails, wines and vermouth from Spain.

New Amsterdam: (4421 Butler St.) The multi-level bar and restaurant sells food, hand-crafted cocktails and craft beers in the cozy downstairs bar all year long, while a rooftop deck area provides patrons with the chance to observe passers-by while drinking and dining on the outdoor deck during the warm summer months.

Pusadee’s Garden: (5319 Butler St.) A Thai restaurant serving menu items such as herb-roasted tiger peanuts, lemongrass pork meatballs, panang beef, and pan-roasted wild halibut with three-chili tamarind garlic sauce, zucchini, and mushroom.

Tram’s Kitchen (4050 Penn Ave. ) and Banh Mi &Ti (4502 Butler St.): Two Vietnamese food selections from spring rolls to rice bowls.

Frankie’s Extra Long: (3535 Butler St.) One of the longest-standing businesses in Lawrenceville, selling hot dogs, sausage and kielbasa.

Umami: (202 38th St.) Described as Japanese street food such as fried tofu, seared seasonal tuna and spicy rice balls.

Tacos: Round Corner Cantina (3720 Butler St.) sells street tacos such as braised pork, pico de gallo, salsa aguacate, tortilla blanco or slow-braised crispy octopus, watercress, pickled red onion, salsa aguacate, squid ink tortilla or Mexican meatballs of epazote, onion, cilantro, spicy chipotle broth, tortilla blanca.

The décor for Condado Tacos (4300 Butler St.) was inspired by Pittsburgh’s skate and graffiti culture. Some of the taco choices are steak, pork, braised beef brisket, chicken, ground beef and vegetarian/vegan. Known for build your own, customers select everything from a hard or soft taco to proteins and toppings.

Walter’s Southern Kitchen: (4501 Butler St. ) A barbecue place located in a former used car lot.

Ice Cream: For both people and pets. There is NatuRoll Creamery (4318 Butler St.) with rolled ice cream including dairy-free, vegan and sugar-free. Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream (3803 Butler St.) has flavors such as ginger snap, cookie dough and dairy-free mango. Frio Creamery (4127 Butler St. ) serves Penn State Creamery ice cream and homemade vegan ice cream. Salty Paws Pittsburgh, (4126 Butler St.) which recently opened, has choices such as maple bacon and peanut butter for dogs.

Take a Break Bar: (3825 Penn Ave.) The neighborhood bar has a place to shoot pool, throw darts or play video games.

Wines: (3401 Liberty Ave.) The company has wine and spirit selections from all over the world. Dreadnought Wines provides limited production wines to Pennsylvania restaurants, hotels, clubs and catering companies. Its sister company is Palate Partners which offers a range of educational courses.

Stores

Mix Candle Co.: (4409 Butler St.) Buy or make your own candles. Classes are offered where guests choose from lots of scents and several containers to create a personalized candle that will be made from soy blend and high-quality oils to create richly scented, long-burning candles.

Wildcard: (4209 Butler St.) Wildcard has everything from unique cards, handmade items, gift wrap and creative crafts, T-shirts, baby and kids’ merchandise, art and more.

Thriftique: (125 51st St.) A retail store run by the National Council of Jewish Women, Pittsburgh Section. A portion of sales are donated to fund help the council’s mission of helping women and families.

Removery: (3603 Butler St.) The shop uses a laser method to remove tattoos.

Dragonfly Castle: (4747 Butler St.) A toy and gift store that specializes in European and American-made toys.

Iron Horse Atelier: (5314 Butler St.) The Iron Horse Atelier, which is French for workshop, opened in April 2016 by designer and seamstress Amanda Vereb. It is a private studio that offers services such as bridal alterations, men’s tailoring and bespoke special occasion.

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tribune-Review

Von Walter & Funk: (5210 Butler St.) The store is a lifestyle boutique and party collective featuring antiques, art, luxury home goods, decor and interior design.

Interesting places

Clemente Museum: (3339 Penn Ave.) The Clemente Museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the life and legacy of former Pittsburgh Pirates baseball player Roberto Clemente, known as “The Great One.” It has a collection of photographs and objects from his athletic as well as humanitarian efforts. Clemente dedicated his 3,000th hit to the Pittsburgh fans and people of Puerto Rico.

St. Augustine Church: (225 37th St.) This church is staffed by the Capuchin Franciscans and is part of Our Lady of Angels Parish.

Church Brew Works: (3525 Liberty Ave.) The former church turned brewery in the 1990s serves German-style pilsner, Bavarian dunkel, British special bitter and rotating blast furnace Stout, which are handcrafted. Church pews were shortened and some of the oak planks were used to create a bar. The former confessional in the dining room was removed. Bricks salvaged from the removal of the confessional have been reused for pillars. One confessional was left intact to house merchandise. Steel and copper tanks sit where the altar was located.

Lawrenceville Market House: (4112 Butler St.) A co-retail space with a donuts and coffee shop.

Thunderbird Café and Music Hall: (4053 Butler St.) One of the staples in Lawrenceville. The bar offers live entertainment several nights a month as well as food from smoked fried chicken to pizza by the slice.

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review

Arsenal Bowl: (212 44th St.) The old-school bowling alley has been in Lawrenceville since 1938. There are 22 lanes and league play. After a closure during the pandemic, Arsenal Bowl has new owners as of June 2021.

Mister Grooming & Goods: (4504 Butler St.) The barbershop and salon opened in 2013 and offers services from haircuts to manicures to waxing. They sell men’s grooming products.

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tribune-Review

The Small Mall: (5300 Butler St.) The art gallery hosts and sells creations from a collection of artists with a variety of styles and inspirations within 100 miles of Pittsburgh. The gallery partners with artists to raise money for local social justice organizations every month.

Kickback Pinball Café: (4326 Butler St.) Featuring La Prima coffee, homemade sandwiches and a constantly rotating lineup of pinball machines in Pittsburgh.

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review

Row House Cinema: (4115 Butler St.) Row House Cinema is an 84-seat single-screen theater. It opened in 2014 with a special screening of “Pulp Fiction,” and has shown more than 250 new, old, popular, weird, amazing and obscure movies per year. Each week is a new theme of films.