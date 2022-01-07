ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ Recounts 525,600 Minutes Since The Insurrection In ‘Abhor-Rent’

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xBzIm_0dfSge9B00

Hamilton got in on the January 6 anniversary act, so why not Rent ?

CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night set the anniversary to music with a parody version of Rent’s “Season of Love,” examining the 525,600 since the insurrection through the show’s comedic lens.

Changing the lyrics of Jonathan Larson’s song to include references to Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Rudolph Giuliani, Donald Trump Jr. and various “treasonous dimwits,” the musical number titled “ Abhor-Rent : 525,600 Minutes Since The Insurrection” describes those involved in the day of infamy as a bum, a skunk, a drunk and “like Mussolini but dumb” (watch the video above to see who’s who).

Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on CBS and streams online via Paramount+.

Comments / 6

Liz Ferguson Burns
4d ago

In a gaggle of Unfunny late night host Colbert and Kimmel are the absolute worst. Does he even Have an audience?

Reply(2)
5
Related
Deadline

Anderson Cooper Tells Stephen Colbert What He Thought Of Chris Cuomo’s Firing: “Journalists Have Strict Ethics And Strict Rules That We Are To Abide By”

Anderson Cooper appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and offered his take on CNN’s decision to fire Chris Cuomo, telling Colbert that although he feels terrible for his former colleague and his family, “there are repercussions” for not following journalistic ethics. Cuomo’s employment was terminated on Dec. 4, days after new information was released by New York Attorney General Letitia James that shed light on the extent to which he assisted his brother, then New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in responding to allegations of sexual harassment. “I don’t want anything bad to happen to somebody who is a colleague and...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Seth Meyers Returns To ‘Late Night’ After Covid Break, Will Host Remotely – Watch

Last week was the week the late-night hosts contracted Covid with Late Night’s Seth Meyers and The Late Late Show’s James Corden both being hit by the virus. Meyers will return to host his NBC show this evening, although the former SNL star will record remotely after receiving his positive test last week. Tonight’s show will feature Senator Bernie Sanders and Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn as well as a new A Closer Look segment. Meyers is no stranger to recording his show remotely, having spent much of the pandemic filming from his attic as well as his in-law’s house. Elsewhere, in late-night, Jimmy Kimmel...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

ABC Boss: “We’ll Have Jimmy Kimmel On The Air For As Many Seasons As He Wants”

Jimmy Kimmel’s future in late-night at ABC is still in flux but ABC chief Craig Erwich reiterated his hopes to keep the comedian on the air for as long as possible. Erwich, who is President, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, said that Kimmel, who hosts Jimmy Kimmel Live! was the “king of late-night” as the longest running late-night show host on the air. “We will have Jimmy for as many seasons as he wants to be on the air,” he said at his TCA executive session. Erwich pointed to Kimmel’s on air tribute last night of his friend Bob Saget, calling it “heartwarming”...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Stephen Colbert Drags Sean Hannity’s Wildly Hypocritical Jan. 6 Texts

Stephen Colbert could not wait to dig into the latest bombshell about one of his favorite targets, Sean Hannity, after the House committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot set its sights on the Fox News host. On the eve of the Jan. 6 anniversary—“that horrible day when millions of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Jonathan Larson
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Beast

Stephen Colbert Unloads on Ivanka Trump for Self-Serving Jan. 6 Testimony

During his first new Late Show monologue of 2022, Stephen Colbert pivoted from joking about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter suspension to a longer chunk about the upcoming anniversary of the Capitol insurrection with the segue, “Speaking of insane people trying to destroy everything.”. “In lieu of flowers,...
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

Colbert on Chris Wallace’s move to CNN: ‘There goes Fox News’s last shred of credibility’

“It has been a crazy and bewildering year,” said Stephen Colbert to kick off his final week of Late Shows for 2021, a year of political chaos, an attempted coup, extreme weather events and the continual bottoming-out of rightwing media. Things have gone so off the rails at Fox, the Late Show host explained, that even Chris Wallace, one of Fox News’s veteran broadcast journalists, announced this weekend that he would leave the network for CNN+ after 18 years.
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Andy Cohen Reacts to Stephen Colbert Poking Fun at His Drunk New Year’s Eve Behavior, CNN Weighs In

Taking it in stride! Andy Cohen may have some regrets about his New Year’s Eve special on CNN, but he wasn’t bothered by Stephen Colbert‘s recap of the evening. The comedian, 57, discussed the special during the Monday, January 3, episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, beginning with the now-viral clip where the Bravo exec, 53, slammed former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#Insurrection#Cbs#Paramount
The Hollywood Reporter

Stephen Colbert Says ‘The Late Show’ Will Remain in Ed Sullivan Theater as Late Night Grapples With COVID-19

Stephen Colbert addressed the impact the recent surge in COVID-19 cases is having on late night television and declared that whatever happens on The Late Show, filming for the CBS variety talk series will remain in the Ed Sullivan Theater. Just one day after Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon revealed his breakthrough COVID-19 diagnosis during the show’s holiday break and hours after Late Night host Seth Meyers announced that he was canceling the rest of this week’s shows following a positive test, Colbert addressed the various responses across the late night landscape to filming safely amid a national high in positive...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stephen Colbert Says He Won’t Do ‘The Late Show’ Remotely Amid Omicron Outbreak: “Corona Is Dealing With Me Now”

Ever since the omicron COVID-19 variant first sparked a rapid increase in US cases last month, Americans have scrambled to contain the fallout — including late night TV hosts. But as The Late Show host Stephen Colbert made abundantly clear during last night’s episode, he will only host his show from New York City’s Ed Sullivan Theater.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Week

Stephen Colbert highlights Sean Hannity's Jan. 6 role, The Daily Show catches up with key insurrectionists

Thursday marks one year since the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, and The Daily Show took a look Wednesday night at what happened to some key insurrectionists, VH1-style. Yes, "tomorrow is the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, that horrible day when millions of Americans stared at the TV in shock and grief and said, 'Aw, crap, is that Uncle Dave?'" Stephen Colbert joked on The Late Show. "The House select committee investigating the attack has set its sights on a new target," Fox News host Sean Hannity, he said. "Last night the committee sent a letter asking Hannity to talk to them about some bombshell text messages that indicate that Hannity had advance knowledge regarding the former president's planning for Jan. 6."
ENTERTAINMENT
The Week

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers survey urine and other fake COVID cures, test Ron DeSantis

The COVID-19 pandemic is "bad here in L.A., everybody has it," Jimmy Kimmel said on Monday's Kimmel Live. "COVID is like the new kombucha here." Yet still, "millions of Americans won't get vaccinated," he said, advising President Biden to look to Canada, where Quebec had success by requiring proof of vaccination to enter liquor and cannabis stores. "I think maybe Pfizer needs to come out with some gummies and a hard lemonade," Kimmel deadpanned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FanSided

Is The Late Show with Stephen Colbert new tonight, January 3?

It’s the start of a new week in a new year. So should late-night television fans expect to see a brand new The Late Show with Stephen Colbert tonight?. Fans have waited patiently for Stephen Colbert’s return. The comedian and his crew have enjoyed a holiday hiatus, much like the rest of the entertainment industry.
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

Stephen Colbert says he's staying in the Ed Sullivan Theater amid Omicron surge: "I’m never going back into that storage closet where we did the show for 10 months"

“My dear friend Jimmy Kimmel is not on tonight," Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. "They pushed back a week. They’re not doing this week. Trevor (Noah), my friend Trevor, is not on for the next couple of weeks. Seth Meyers is not on tonight because my dear friend Seth has got the ‘rona. We wish him only the best. Conan evidently must have a terrible case of it because I don’t know where he is.” Colbert vowed to stay in the Sullivan Theater, saying: “I will not be doing the show because I’m never going back into that storage closet where we did the show for 10 months. I can’t do it. I got the PTSD from that little room up there.” But Colbert said if he does test positive, he'll take time off. “So here’s the thing. I want you to know that I love doing the show,” he said. “It’s a privilege to do this show, and if I do get it, I promise you, I will not be doing my show. I will not.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

39K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy