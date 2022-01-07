ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney Poitier dead at 94

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

The actor Sidney Poitier has died at the age of 94 according to multiple reports.

Eyewitness News Bahamas says that the death is confirmed by Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell.

Mitchell said to one news outlet, “I understand from a family member that he passed away last night. We will be issuing a statement shortly.”

Poitier was known for his work in ‘In The Heat of The Night,” “Lilies of the Field,” and “The Defiant Ones.”

