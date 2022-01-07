ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMCOR Group, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

CharlotteObserver.com
 4 days ago

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) - Get EMCOR Group, Inc. Report today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly...

www.charlotteobserver.com

Benzinga

Cannabis Industry Lender, Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Declares Quarterly Dividend

Cannabis-focused commercial real estate finance company Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) announced Friday that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend for the quarter ending December 31, 2021, of $0.26 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividends are payable on January 14, 2022, to the common stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.
pulse2.com

Watsco Stock (WSO): $1.95 Quarterly Dividend Declared

The Watsco Inc (NYSE: WSO) Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.95. These are the details. The Watsco, Inc. (NYSE: WSO) Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.95 on each outstanding share of its Common and Class B common stock payable on January 31, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 14, 2022.
pulse2.com

Costamare Stock (CMRE): Quarterly Dividend Declared

Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) has declared cash dividends. These are the details. Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) has declared cash dividends of US $0.476563 per share on its 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series B Preferred Stock”) (NYSE: CMRE PR B), US $0.531250 per share on its 8.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series C Preferred Stock”) (NYSE: CMRE PR C), US $0.546875 per share on its 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series D Preferred Stock”) (NYSE: CMRE PR D) and US $0.554688 per share on its 8.875% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series E Preferred Stock”) (NYSE: CMRE PR E). The dividend for the Series B Preferred Stock, the Series C Preferred Stock, the Series D Preferred Stock and the Series E Preferred Stock is for the period from October 15, 2021, to January 14, 2022. The dividend will be paid on January 18, 2022 to all holders of record as of January 14, 2022 of Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock and Series E Preferred Stock.
StreetInsider.com

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend; 2.6% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, or $0.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
CharlotteObserver.com

IBM Downgraded to Sell by UBS, Price Target Cut

IBM (IBM) - Get International Business Machines Corporation Report shares will be left "vulnerable" over the next 12 months, according to a UBS analyst, who downgraded Big Blue to sell from neutral and slashes his price target to $124 from $136. Shares of the Armonk, NY company, which was recently...
CharlotteObserver.com

Kelly Services Shares Look Cheap to Paul Price

As regular readers will know, one of Paul Price’s most consistent strategies is to look for good companies hit by bad trading. These are the stocks that have dipped in price while the underlying business hasn’t actually lost any of its fundamental value. When that happens, savvy traders can buy it at a discount and hold it for long term value.
