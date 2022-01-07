ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Multiple Phoenix airport checkpoints closed

By Associated Press
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gw2wx_0dfSfMQ000

PHOENIX (AP) — The federal Transportation Security Administration on Friday temporarily closed two of four security checkpoints in Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport's largest terminal due to staffing shortages because of COVID-19.

Airport and TSA officials said Thursday in a joint statement that the closures of the Terminal Four’s B and D checkpoints could extend wait times for departing passengers up to 30 minutes.

While the statement didn’t say when the two closed checkpoints will reopen, it said Terminal Four’s A and C checkpoints will remain open and that there are no anticipated impacts to the security checkpoint at Terminal Three.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Security#Tsa#Security Checkpoint#Checkpoints#Ap#The Terminal Four#Terminal Three#Firetv#Appletv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Facebook
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy