The upcoming Scream marks the fifth entry in the series, which might not be as large a number of some of its slasher peers, but with it having been a decade since the last installment, it's entirely possible some fans have forgotten the events of its predecessors. Luckily, an in-universe news report from Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) that mirrors a contemporary true-crime broadcast recaps the murders that have plagued the town of Woodsboro and followed Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) for decades. You can check out the new featurette below before the new Scream lands in theaters on January 14th.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO