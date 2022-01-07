ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mazdzer-Terdiman sled crashes, Olympic luge hopes slip away

By TIM REYNOLDS
Stamford Advocate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlympic veterans Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman crashed out of a World Cup qualifying race on Friday, ending their hopes of being the doubles sled that represents USA Luge at next month’s Beijing Games. That spot will now go to either Zack Di Gregorio and Sean Hollander, or...

