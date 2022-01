LANSING, MI – An Upper Peninsula man charged with stealing more than $100,000 of timber from the state of Michigan has been sentenced. Raymond Vetort, owner of R&J Logging, pleaded guilty to trespassing with damages to state land $20,000 or more in October of 2021. He was sentenced to probation and a suspended jail sentence, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday.

LANSING, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO