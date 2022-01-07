ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets, Giants Sued for Being Fake New York Teams

By Michael McCann
Sportico
Sportico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CqpiW_0dfSejUO00

Imagine buying tickets to watch the New York Jets play at home, then finding out they play in New Jersey.

Surprised? Sure.

Upset? Maybe, especially if it costs you to get to East Rutherford.

Worth suing over? If you answered “yes,” then a new federal lawsuit filed in the famed Southern District of New York is for you.

Abdiell Suero, a New Yorker who attends games at MetLife Stadium, has sued the two teams, the league and the stadium for false advertising, racketeering and unlawful conspiracy. In a complaint authored by attorney Evan Spencer, Suero hopes his case is eventually certified as a class action on behalf of similarly situated fans. These fans are supposedly “damaged” by the “New York” teams playing home games in the Garden State. Suero demands $2 billion in compensatory damages and $4 billion in punitive damages.

Suero’s complaint contends that “many NFL fans would not attend live games of the Giants or Jets if they were warned in advance that they play in the State of New Jersey.” These fans are “subjected to expensive and time-consuming transportation” going from New York to New Jersey. The round trip “takes an average of four hours or more on game day at a very high cost either by way of public transportation or motor vehicle.” Tolls for bridges, tunnels, the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway exceed $16. Meanwhile, traveling by rideshare or taxi can run $125 or more.

Worse yet for Giants and Jets fans, they’re “insulted, ridiculed, harassed, tormented, and bullied by NFL fans around the United States due to the affiliation of the Giants and Jets with the State of New York rather than their true home, New Jersey.” This alleged “torment” has contributed to fans enduring “mental and emotional damages including depression, sadness, and anxiety, as well as limited and damaged eustress, self-esteem, escape, entertainment, group affiliation and family needs.”

The complaint also suggests that TV viewers of Jets and Giants games are victims in that they’re “given the false impression” about the teams’ true location. Meanwhile, New York state and NYC are deprived of untold dollars in taxes and jobs if the teams played in the Empire State.

The Jets and Giants aren’t alone in geographic chicanery, the complaint explains. The Dallas Cowboys play in Arlington, the Washington Football Team play in Landover, Md., and the San Francisco 49ers play in Santa Clara.

Suero sees the naming of teams to larger markets as part of a broader conspiracy to “artificially inflate the revenue and value” of NFL franchises. This supposed conspiracy, the complaint insists, also “fraudulently” boosts prices for tickets, merchandise and memorabilia.

The defendants will answer the complaint, argue it is frivolous and seek its dismissal.

The most obvious defense is that the complaint doesn’t describe unlawful activity. Linking a team’s name to an adjacent locale, the defendants can insist, neither breaks the law nor misleads consumers. Businesses have significant discretion in their naming. Jets and Giants fans, for that matter, include many New Yorkers, as well as people from New Jersey and other states. The Jets and Giants are part of New York’s community even if they don’t technically play in New York.

The Jets and Giants can also maintain that fans aren’t harmed by the teams’ playing about a dozen miles from NYC. Traveling to games and parking near stadiums would bring about costs no matter where the teams play. Those expenses also invariably range from where fans travel from and how they travel. A fan who chooses to buy tickets is also making a choice; if New York fans don’t want to travel to New Jersey, they don’t have to buy a ticket.

Although the Jets and Giants likely won’t draw attention to their recent struggles, the extent to which their fans feel “ridiculed” and “saddened” might have more to do with the performance on the field than where the field is located.

Lastly, if the state or City of New York feels ripped off over the two football teams playing in New Jersey, they can pursue legal action against those teams. Noticeably, they haven’t.

Judge Alison Nathan, who is a nominee of President Biden to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, is the presiding judge for Suero v. NFL.

Comments / 3

Related
Sportico

Brady Saves Bucs as Antonio Brown Leaves Shirt, Incentive Cash Behind

Almost everyone at MetLife Stadium was on their feet when Tom Brady received the ball with time for one final game-winning drive on Sunday afternoon. Despite a four-point lead, the New York Jets’ fate felt sealed. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback marched the offense down 93 yards in the final two minutes to cap off a 28-24 comeback win. But the improbable victory was overshadowed by the sudden exit of Bucs wide receiver Antonio Brown, who left the field in the third quarter. After reportedly refusing to go back into the game, Brown took off his jersey and shoulder pads near...
NFL
Sportico

Sporticast: Eli Manning The PE Investor, A-Rod’s New ESPN Role

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a new job for former NFL quarterback Eli Manning. The youngest Manning brother has become a partner at Brand Velocity Partners, a private equity firm focused on consumer brands. While many athletes become investors as a second career, most turn to venture capital, where a little seed money can result in home run returns (or no returns). Manning is taking a different approach, joining BVP to help with later stage investments and acquisitions. BVP recently purchased BBQ Guys,...
NFL
Sportico

Jalen Hurts’ Personal Injury Letter Lambasts FedEx Field Railing Incident

Two days after he narrowly avoided injury when a railing collapsed in FedEx Field, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is demanding an explanation for what he terms a “near-tragic incident” at the Maryland-based home of the Washington Football Team. “Many individuals,” Hurts wrote in a letter on Tuesday to WFT and the NFL, “including fans, media personnel, and myself, were placed in a dangerous situation when portions of the FedEx Field tunnel collapsed.” He added that a group of ticket holders fell and “could be suffering from lingering issues.” While WFT issued a statement assuring that the fallen fans had been offered...
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Giants Run Most Embarrassing Play Of The Year

The New York Giants just ran what has to be the most embarrassing play of the NFL’s 2021 regular season. New York, facing a 3rd and 9 late in the second quarter, decided to run a quarterback sneak out of a heavy formation. Seriously. The Giants were inside of...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
The Clemson Insider

Former Tiger cut by NFL team

A former Clemson standout was cut by an NFL team on Saturday. The New York Jets announced they have released defensive lineman Shaq Lawson. Lawson (6-3, 267) was acquired by the Jets from the Houston Texans on (...)
NFL
Trentonian

GREG JOHNSON: John Mara must fire Joe Judge, remove himself from football operations to fix Giants’ mess

EAST RUTHERFORD — The Giant Way, as evidenced again before Sunday’s season finale at MetLife Stadium against Washington, has been all about family. General manager Dave Gettleman walked the sideline before the game and hugged friends and family, which essentially confirmed the inevitable: The 70-year-old will either be fired or gracefully retire Monday morning.
NFL
NJ.com

Wearing paper bags and clown noses, Giants fans deliver their final message to John Mara: ‘Clean house!’

They wore bags over their heads that said, “Fire Joe Judge” and “Fire Everyone.” They yelled at co-owner John Mara that his franchise, littered with nepotism, needed “football people, not family!” At least one fan donned a clown costume. Those who wanted to watch the Giants’ season finale in person at MetLife Stadium on Sunday — and believe it or not, there were several thousand — could have bought a ticket for around six bucks near kickoff.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#The Jets#American Football#The State Of New York
The Spun

Look: Old Quote From Joe Judge Is Going Viral Sunday

Joe Judge has a bad habit of having his words come back and bite him. It happened again today. The New York Giants head coach recorded nearly as many viral postgame sound bites as wins (10) in his first two seasons with Big Blue. After last season’s finale, when the Eagles rested their starters late in a meaningless game against Washington, allowing WFT to win the division over the Giants, Judge admonished the Philadelphia organization and vowed he’d never do the same thing.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants GM search: Interview list up to seven names

Dave Gettleman unceremoniously announced his retirement on Monday, which thrust the New York Giants into a general manager search. Led by co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch, the Giants hit the ground running. They requested interviews with Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen and Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Patriots’ Tweet About The Jets Is Going Viral

On the field, the Patriots–Jets rivalry has been completely one-sided for the better part of 20 years. Off the field, the two fanbases despise each other like no other NFL rivals. And that makes today’s Patriots’ tweet especially interesting. Taking to Twitter this morning, the Patriots begrudgingly...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Terry Bradshaw nails pathetic state of New York Giants ‘It’s a bad, bad job’

Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw offers scathing take of pathetic state of New York Giants, as third last-place season this decade comes to a close. If the New York Giants lose the season finale Sunday against the Washington Football Team, it would be the 100th loss the organization has suffered since winning Super Bowl XLVI, and even Terry Bradshaw couldn’t find reason for hope.
NFL
JetsCountry

There Is No Offseason For the New York Jets

Sunday marks the end of the Jets' 56th season when they take on the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York. While it may be the end of the Jets' regular season schedule, there is no offseason. I will never forget when I was hired by the Jets and Scott...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Joe Judge On Sunday

Many believe the New York Giants head coach has to be pulling a George Costanza after his team’s ridiculously embarrassing first half performance against Washington. The Giants are trailing the Football Team, 6-0, at halftime of Sunday afternoon’s game at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. One play in...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Giants players reveal true feelings towards Joe Judge

The New York Giants have had a rough season, that finished with another lackluster effort in a loss to the Washington Football Team, 22-7. They finished the season 4-13, having lost last six games in a row. Recent reports had Giants head coach on the hot seat with his future with the franchise in jeopardy. Apparently, the sentiment exists within the team.
NFL
The Spun

Joe Judge Reveals Why The Giants Ran Quarterback Sneaks

The New York Giants had NFL fans scratching their hands on Sunday (a bit more than usual). In the second quarter backed up inside their own five, the Giants offense ran two straight quarterback sneaks. After the game, head coach Joe Judge was asked about the decision. Per Giants beat...
NFL
Jets X-Factor

New York Jets legend Don Maynard dies at 86

Maynard, an original Jet, played 13 seasons in New York. The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced the passing of 1987 inductee Don Maynard at the age of 86. Maynard is the most prolific receiver in the history of the New York Jets with 11,732 yards on 627 receptions, 88 of which have gone for touchdowns.
NFL
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
778
Followers
2K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy