ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Tommy Thompson stepping down as UW president in March

By SCOTT BAUER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ChhEA_0dfSecJJ00
FILE - Tommy Thompson speaks in Salem, Wis. on March 18, 2016. Thompson who is the interim University of Wisconsin President has submitted his letter of resignation effective March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast,File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Interim University of Wisconsin President Tommy Thompson on Friday submitted his letter of resignation effective in March, a move that comes as the committee working to name a permanent leader prepares to select finalists for the position.

Thompson, the 80-year-old former governor, took on the job as interim president of the UW System on July 1, 2020. He came on board after a failed search to find a replacement for Ray Cross.

Thompson, in his resignation letter submitted to the Board of Regents, said he was honored to hold the position “particularly through what could have been its darkest time.” His resignation is effective March 18.

“While I firmly believe that the pursuit of excellence never ends, I am satisfied that I have accomplished what has been asked of me and what the people of this state have sought,” Thompson wrote. “I am confidant our foundation is as strong as ever. It is time to allow you and the board the ability to prepare for a successor to lead the UW System into the years ahead.”

The letter comes as a search committee nears selecting finalists for a permanent president. The committee expects to conduct interviews this month and name its choice in February. The hiring decision will fall to the full Board of Regents.

Thompson, a former U.S. Health and Human Services secretary, advocated for strong COVID-19 measures on university campuses, including frequent testing, vaccinations and mask mandates. He also pushed for the return to in-person classes in the fall of 2021.

A Republican, Thompson also worked to improve the university’s often contentious relationship with the GOP-controlled state Legislature. When some Republicans threatened to sue Thompson for not seeking legislative approval for the university’s COVID-19 policies, Thompson refused to budge.

“I’m not going to be intimidated,” he said in August.

Ultimately, the Republican lawmakers backed down.

GOP legislators and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers also lifted an eight-year freeze on in-state tuition and returned rate-setting powers to the regents under Thompson’s watch.

The regents ultimately chose not to raise in-state tuition for the 2021-22 academic year. Thompson said in his resignation letter that he feels he has restored elected officials’ confidence in system spending.

“Tommy Thompson was the right man at the right time,” said University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents President Edmund Manydeeds in a statement. “His leadership has helped carry us through a pandemic and set the standard for managing during a crisis.”

Thompson is the only person to have been elected to four, four-year terms as governor. He stepped down midway through his fourth term in 2001 to serve as then-President George W. Bush’s health secretary.

Thompson mounted a brief run for president in 2008 and also ran for U.S. Senate in 2012, losing to Democrat Tammy Baldwin. He was a member of the state Assembly in 1971 when it voted to create the UW System.

___

Associated Press writer Todd Richmond in Madison contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Madison, WI
The Associated Press

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, his office announced. Justice said in a statement he woke up with a cough and congestion, then developed a headache and high fever. The 70-year-old governor said he initially took a rapid test for the coronavirus, which came back negative.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

718K+
Followers
372K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy