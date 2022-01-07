Bon Jovi Announce American Tour Starting in April, Despite Omicron Surge

Displaying a characteristic damn-the-torpedoes spirit in the face of the omicron surge, Bon Jovi have announced dates for an American tour beginning in April.

The recent omicron surge has caused the cancelation or postponement of multiple events — most recently Dead & Co.’s “Playing in the Sand” festival in Mexico, which was canceled Thursday, a day before it was scheduled to begin , after guitarist John Mayer and multiple members of the touring team tested positive.

Lead singer Jon Bon Jovi tested positive for Covid-19 in October, forcing the cancelation of tour dates.

Regardless, the Bon Jovi 2022 Tour, produced by Live Nation and sponsored by Hampton Water, is slated to begin on April Fool’s Day in Omaha. Tickets will go on sale to the general public for most markets beginning Friday, January 14 at 10 a.m. local time. The JBJ Experience member pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, January 11 at 10:00am local time.

“We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band,” said Jon Bon Jovi in the tour announcement. Reps for the band did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.

TOUR ITINERARY:

Friday, April 1 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center

Sunday, April 3 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Tuesday, April 5 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum*

Friday, April 8 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Saturday, April 9 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Monday, April 11 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Wednesday, April 13 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena

Friday, April 15 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Saturday, April 16 Ft. Lauderdale, FL FLA Live Arena

Tuesday, April 19 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse*

Thursday, April 21 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Saturday, April 23 Austin, TX Moody Center

Tuesday, April 26 Houston, TX Toyota Center^

Thursday, April 28 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Saturday, April 30 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena^

*On-Sale date January 21 st

^On-Sale date February 4 th