Bon Jovi Announce American Tour Starting in April, Despite Omicron Surge

By Jem Aswad
 4 days ago
Displaying a characteristic damn-the-torpedoes spirit in the face of the omicron surge, Bon Jovi have announced dates for an American tour beginning in April.

The recent omicron surge has caused the cancelation or postponement of multiple events — most recently Dead & Co.’s “Playing in the Sand” festival in Mexico, which was canceled Thursday, a day before it was scheduled to begin , after guitarist John Mayer and multiple members of the touring team tested positive.

Lead singer Jon Bon Jovi tested positive for Covid-19 in October, forcing the cancelation of tour dates.

Regardless, the Bon Jovi 2022 Tour, produced by Live Nation and sponsored by Hampton Water, is slated to begin on April Fool’s Day in Omaha. Tickets will go on sale to the general public for most markets beginning Friday, January 14 at 10 a.m. local time. The JBJ Experience member pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, January 11 at 10:00am local time.

“We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band,” said Jon Bon Jovi in the tour announcement. Reps for the band did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.

TOUR ITINERARY:

Friday, April 1                         Omaha, NE                 CHI Health Center

Sunday, April 3                       St. Paul, MN                Xcel Energy Center

Tuesday, April 5                     Milwaukee, WI            Fiserv Forum*

Friday, April 8                         Charlotte, NC              Spectrum Center

Saturday, April 9                    Raleigh, NC                PNC Arena

Monday, April 11                    Greenville, SC            Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Wednesday, April 13              Savannah, GA            Enmarket Arena

Friday, April 15                       Tampa, FL                   Amalie Arena

Saturday, April 16                  Ft. Lauderdale, FL      FLA Live Arena

Tuesday, April 19                   Indianapolis, IN          Gainbridge Fieldhouse*

Thursday, April 21                  St. Louis, MO              Enterprise Center

Saturday, April 23                  Austin, TX                   Moody Center

Tuesday, April 26                   Houston, TX                Toyota Center^

Thursday, April 28                  Dallas, TX                   American Airlines Center

Saturday, April 30                  Nashville, TN              Bridgestone Arena^

*On-Sale date January 21 st

^On-Sale date February 4 th

Variety

BottleRock Festival Books Something-for-Everyone Headliners, From Pink to Metallica to Luke Combs

Classical music lovers may be disappointed, but the BottleRock Festival in Napa Valley, Calif. has tried to come up with something for just about everyone else for its May 2022 edition, with the four headliners — Metallica, Pink, Luke Combs and Twenty-One Pilots — representing the spheres of metal, pop, country and alternative rock, respectively. Traditionally more open to both mainstream stars and wild genre-hopping than most other music festivals, BottleRock has also booked an undercard of more than 75 artists as disparate as Greta Van Fleet, Alessia Cara, the Black Crowes, Spoon, Yola, Chvrches, Kygo, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Aly...
NAPA, CA
Variety

Bonnaroo Festival Unveils 2022 Lineup: J. Cole, Tool, Stevie Nicks to Headline

The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has announced the lineup for this year’s edition of the camping festival, taking place June 16-19, 2022 on the Bonnaroo Farm, located just 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, Tenn. The festival — which was canceled last year not due to the pandemic but due to flooding — will again present a wide-ranging bill featuring a spectacular selection of top artists performing around the clock across more than 10 unique stages over the four-day festival. Highlights will include performances by Tool, J. Cole, Stevie Nicks, The Chicks, Machine Gun Kelly, Flume, Illenium, Roddy Ricch, 21...
MANCHESTER, TN
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
