Jesus Ferreira is FC Dallas’ newest DP, but where will he play in 2022?

By Sam Nabors
 4 days ago
Reports earlier this week confirmed that Jesus Ferreira will become a designated player for FC Dallas starting with the 2022 season, but after Ricardo Pepi’s sale to Europe and the entrance of new coach Nico Estevez, Ferreira’s position for 2022 is up in the air. This week, we’ll look at the...

FC Dallas’ 2022 SuperDraft Needs and Strategy

It is January and in Major League Soccer, which means it is time for the SuperDraft. For those who are a bit new to this process, the SuperDraft is basically the league’s college draft. It isn’t nearly as big as the name implies (it is only broadcasted online these days) but it is a good way for clubs to boost their roster depth and in some cases, find some hidden gems that could be huge for the long run.
Previewing FC Dallas' 2022 MLS SuperDraft

FRISCO, Texas – The 2022 MLS SuperDraft is almost upon us and – for the third year in a row – the event will be held virtually. The draft begins at 2PM CT on Tuesday, Jan. 11 and the first round will be streamed on FCDallas.com/SuperDraft. You can also keep up with the draft on Twitter using the hashtag #SuperDraft.
Edinson Cavani tells Ralf Rangnick he wants to stay at Manchester United

Edinson Cavani has told Ralf Rangnick that he wants to stay at Manchester United and help improve the team’s fortunes.The 34-year-old joined the Old Trafford giants in October 2020 and was strongly tipped to leave after just one season, only to agree to stay for a further campaign.There was more speculation about his future heading into the January transfer window but Rangnick told Cavani that he had no intention of letting him leave as Barcelona reportedly eyed a move.Asked if he had told any players they can leave this month following last week’s comments about the veteran striker and Donny...
What New Signing Nanu Brings to FC Dallas

FRISCO, Texas – FC Dallas dipped its toe into the transfer market for the first time in 2022 with the signing of veteran defender Nanu from FC Porto. The 27-year-old joins Dallas on loan for the 2022 season but the club has an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the year.
FC Dallas Acquires Third Overall Pick in 2022 MLS SuperDraft from Toronto FC

The wheeling and dealing for FC Dallas isn’t done today. Not by a long shot too. Ahead of Tuesday’s SuperDraft, FC Dallas has picked up another top first round pick. FC Dallas announced today that it has acquired Toronto FC’s natural first-round pick (third overall) in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft and rights to forward Dom Dwyer in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).
Football Manager 2022 wonderkids: Best players to sign in FM22 for teams of every budget

Football Manager is back and, as always, the race is on to sign the best wonderkids in the world. Every FM22 player must decide where they will start their managerial career: at the top of the world game with millions to spend or down the pyramid with a major project to oversee.Either way, uncovering the young gems of football will be crucial to a manager achieving success. A wonderkid is a player aged 20 or below who has the potential to go on and become a world-class player in the game. Not all of them will make it to the...
2022 MLS SuperDraft: Inter Miami CF Selects Defender, Forward & Pair Of Midfielders

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF selected four players in Tuesday’s Major League Soccer SuperDraft. In the first round, with the 9th overall selection, the club drafted defender Ryan Sailor from the University of Washington. The 24-year-old central defender made a total 49 appearances for Washington, scoring 10 times and dishing out three assists. Inter Miami used the 37th overall pick to select forward Lucas Meek, another University of Washington product. Meek, 23, netted 16 goals and registered 13 assists for the Huskies over 48 appearances, including 33 starts. Eleven picks later, the club took Loyola University Maryland midfielder Justin Ingram. The 24-year-old central midfielder scored 7 goals and added 10 assists while leading the Greyhounds to the 2021 Patriot League regular season and tournament championships. Inter Miami used its 54th overall pick on attacking midfielder Tyler Bagley from Cornell University. In 65 appearances, 48 of them starts, the 22-year-old scored 17 goals and added 16 assists.
