9 Essential Life Lessons We’ve Learned From Willow Smith

Not including how to rock the same haircut for 50 years. No one could ever accuse Betty White of being ordinary. Whether she delivered a quintessential Rose quip on Golden Girls or rapped with Sandra Bullock in The Proposal, the 99-year-old delighted in defying expectations, and we delighted in watching her. Perhaps that’s why the news of her passing on December 31 came as such a shock — Betty White has always seemed ageless, somehow encompassing both the roles of spunky best friend and even spunkier grandma all in one beautiful package. Ryan Reynolds captured it well when he took to Instagram to write, “She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO