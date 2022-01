Virgin Media O2 has confirmed it won’t be in traducing EU roaming charges, making it the only one of the four UK MNOs to do so. EE, Vodafone and Three all announced plans last year to charge their customers a daily flat fee to use their data and minutes in the EU, with O2 staying silent. Faced with the moment of truth, however, EE and Voda decided to delay, citing vague testing reasons. Could the real reason have been that they knew this VMO2 announcement was imminent and they wanted to give themselves the option of making a U-turn?

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO