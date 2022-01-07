Lionsgate Studios Set to Open With Student Partnership Program

Skybound Animation has a new boss. Marge Dean has been named head of the studio, which is known for Amazon’s animated adaptation of Invincible. In the role, Dean will oversee production of new animated content, which includes seasons two and three of Invincible, on which she joins the team as executive producer. “I’ve always admired Skybound’s creator-driven spirit, and it’s a company rich with content,” said Dean in a statement. “I’m excited to join the company during this phase of growth and evolution, and look forward to working closely with Skybound leadership and creative teams on these amazing properties.” Dean was previously...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO