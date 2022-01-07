ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town coming to St. Louis during 2022 tour

By Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ISXjr_0dfSb6WT00

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town are going on tour this year and they’re stopping in St. Louis this spring. You can see them at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO, on Friday, May 20, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 14 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday but FOX 2 wants you to win your way in every day next week. To get registered and learn about our pre-sale on Thursday, go to the contest page at FOX2Now.com .

Lambert’s latest single, If I Was A Cowboy, is currently climbing the charts at Country radio. Little Big Town is currently back in the studio and will release their 10th studio album later this year. This record follows the No. 1 Country album Nightfall which includes singles Over Drinking, The Daughters and Wine, Beer, Whiskey.

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town 2022 tour details:

  • Wednesday, April 27 – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater – Tuscaloosa, Ala.
  • Thursday, April 28 – FirstBank Amphitheater – Franklin, Tenn.
  • Friday, April 29 – William Green Football Stadium – Johnson City, Tenn.
  • Friday, May 6 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman – Houston, Texas
  • Saturday, May 7 – Dos Equis Pavilion – Dallas, Texas
  • Sunday, May 8 – Walmart AMP – Rogers, Ark.
  • Thursday, May 12 – CreditOne Stadium – Charleston, S.C.
  • Friday, May 13 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, Fla.
  • Saturday, May 14 – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, Fla.
  • Friday, May 20 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, Mo.
  • Saturday, May 21 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, Ind.
  • Sunday, May 22 – Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Thursday, June 2 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, Ont.
  • Friday, June 3 – DTE Energy Music Theatre – Detroit, Mich.
  • Saturday, June 4 – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
  • Thursday, June 9 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, N.Y.
  • Friday, June 10 – PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, N.J.
  • Saturday, June 11- BB&T Pavilion – Camden, N.J.
