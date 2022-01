Roku continues to face supply chain headwinds. But, these are transitory issues that should normalize over time. Roku, Inc. (ROKU) stock has endured one of its worst six-month performances on record as its valuations have slumped near to lows last seen at the COVID-19 bear market bottom. Nevertheless, Roku stock is a high-growth stock that has consistently traded at a premium against its peers. Given that the market environment towards high-growth stocks shifted dramatically since Q3'21, it's hardly surprising that Roku stock has also been battered.

STOCKS ・ 1 HOUR AGO