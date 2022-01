2022 is off to a poor start for the S&P and Nasdaq, but value and high-yield blue chips are actually up. It's a rough start to 2022 so far, at least for most index investors. Rapidly rising interest rates have caused growth stocks to sell off, unprofitable speculative tech to crash, and the overall market is having a rather uninspiring start to the year.

